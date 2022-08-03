Buyers Edge Platform Acquires ArrowStream, a Leading SaaS Provider

Adds the fastest growing foodservice supply chain management software provider with a $35 billion network to drive further efficiency, collaboration, and transparency

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform ("Buyers Edge"), a leading digital procurement platform with more than $20 billion in total foodservice spend under management, today announced the acquisition of ArrowStream, a leading provider of supply chain management Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") to the foodservice industry.

Buyers Edge Platform (PRNewswire)

Emerging from what has been one of the most challenging periods in foodservice history, distributors, suppliers, and operators are facing inflation, commodity shortages, climate change concerns, shifting consumer demand, and production delays. This backdrop has increased the need for data-driven technology solutions that can ease the pain, lower food costs, and improve margins.

ArrowStream's powerful software enables clients to proactively capitalize on data to improve their supply chain operations. ArrowStream's software addresses mission-critical challenges in brand protection, supply monitoring, profitability optimization, and sales growth enablement across the foodservice supply chain, leveraging a single, industry-wide data platform to provide unprecedented levels of transparency, control, and actionable insights. ArrowStream's market-leading supply chain technology connects over 1,200 distributor locations, 10,000 suppliers and 275 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations on a single platform for collaboration. Its restaurant client base includes well-known companies such as Shake Shack, QSCC, QDOBA Mexican Eats, Coffee & Bagel Brands, SUBWAY, FOCUS Brands, and International Dairy Queen.

"We are obsessed with bringing data intelligence to foodservice customers and partners to make their jobs easier and more successful," said John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform. "Adding ArrowStream's leading SaaS solutions expands our end-to-end product offering and enhances our visibility into our combined network. Together, we will bring data transparency, analytics, insights, savings, and operational efficiencies to address more customers' and partners' needs within an evolving foodservice landscape."

"ArrowStream has invested heavily in its people, products, and technology since Tailwind Capital acquired the business in December 2020. These growth initiatives have enhanced our cloud-based platform by providing real-time visibility and intelligence into the supply chain, which allows our customers to proactively make decisions to manage their businesses. Buyers Edge clearly recognized the value of the platform investments, the opportunity to further partner with our clients around innovation, and the talent of our team," said Raleigh McClayton, outgoing CEO of ArrowStream.

"This is a very exciting outcome for ArrowStream," said Jeff Dorr, President of ArrowStream, who will lead ArrowStream Software as a Buyers Edge platform company. "Our customers are our passion and aligning with Buyers Edge will further enable us to deliver maximum value to our customers throughout the foodservice supply chain. The strong combination of ArrowStream's foodservice cloud and Buyers Edge's data intelligence platform is perfectly positioned to address the growing needs of operators, multi-location brands, distributors, and manufacturers."

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading software, analytics and digital procurement company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform connects entities throughout foodservice and empowers them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to leverage data intelligence, analytics, and software platforms to drive lower food costs and better economic outcomes for foodservice industry customers.

To learn more visit: www.BuyersEdgePlatform.com.

About ArrowStream, Inc.

ArrowStream is a leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,200 distributor locations, 10,000 suppliers, and 275 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability.

To learn more visit: www.arrowstream.com .

