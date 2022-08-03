NFP Welcomes Javier Pardo, Oil and Gas Industry Risk Management Expert

Pardo brings specialized sector experience to NFP's Complex Risk Solutions team in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced it has appointed Javier Pardo as senior vice president, Complex Risk Solutions Group (CRSG), NFP in Canada. In this role, Pardo will serve clients in the global oil and gas industry by implementing customized risk mitigation strategies. He will also develop new business and lead special projects. Pardo will report to Joe Seeger, managing director, CRSG.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited to welcome Javier (Hobby) to our CRSG team where he will add tremendous value, internally and for clients," said Seeger. "Oil and gas industry enterprises have an array of complex and integrated risks – including economic, environmental and operational – that spread across all areas of their business. Hobby has the veteran industry experience to effectively support NFP's oil and gas sector clients by leading the development of loss prevention strategies and thoughtful risk management and planning solutions."

Pardo joins NFP from Parkland Fuel Corporation, where he served as director, Insurance. Prior to this, he worked in a variety of insurance and risk assessment and management roles for CNOOC, ENMAX and Shell International. Pardo earned a Bachelor of Commerce in risk management and marketing from the University of Calgary and a graduate diploma in business from Queen's University. In all, he brings more than two decades of experience in risk assessment and management and loss prevention to his new role with NFP.

"I'm thrilled to join NFP's fast growing Complex Risk Solutions Group. This is an exceptional team of experts, many of whom I have successfully collaborated with during my career," said Pardo. "I look forward to addressing the unique challenges our oil and gas industry clients face in today's macroeconomic environment with tailored property and casualty insurance solutions."

