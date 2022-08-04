Digital 55 Beginning Beta Testing of Professional Record Storage and Compliance Product

TOLEDO, Ohio , Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital 55, a technology development firm based in Toledo, Ohio is preparing to launch the beta test for Inugo Lab, a data record management platform aimed at assisting in professional record storage and compliance tracking, specifically for construction companies, trade unions, and professional industries.

Inugo Lab is a centralized hub for storing and maintaining critical professional records, including those for industry certifications, job eligibility, and safety skills. The system also provides reports and notifications for employee updates to certifications or continuing education, allowing companies to have a real-time evaluation of their current and upcoming recertification needs.

Capable of containing safety records like OSHAA, safety, and certification testing records, Inugo Lab uses state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant software and data storage, ensuring your record data is always secure. It can be customized to your program's needs and allows for easy access and updating. The program also provides real-time updating and reporting, keeping both HR and employees up to date on upcoming certification needs at their fingertips.

"Inugo Lab represents the next phase of recording storage and maintenance for small and medium-sized businesses. We've brought together a robust system of tools and resources on an easily customizable platform. These tools are being used by much larger companies but haven't been made available on a scale or price point that SMBs can participate. That changes with Inugo Lab." said Digital 55 CEO Greg Whitlow.

Inugo Lab allows companies to facilitate lab work or safety training through its easy-to-use employee portal. Employees have access to their own records so they can find all the information needed for certification in one place and be proactive about recertification. The system also provides a time-stamped digital certificate for record-keeping, an important tracking tool for both internal use and historical insurance for an employee.

Inugo Lab is the ideal platform for construction and manufacturing companies, professional driving services, trade unions, and related organizations. By providing those companies with an easy-to-use, real-time updated platform, they can improve participation, identify recertification needs, and ensure the safety compliance of their workforce.

The program is expected to be available for beta testing in the 4th quarter of 2022, with a full product launch slated for the 1st quarter of 2023. For more information about Inugo Lab, or to add your name to the beta testing waitlist, please contact Digital 55 at support@digital-55.com or visit our website at https://digital-55.com.

