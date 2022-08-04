Panda Express® Announces Annual 'Panda Cares Day' Virtual Fundraiser, Matching Donations up to $250,000, to Spark Hope in Youth

Donations to Support Local Member Hospitals of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Cares®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express®, honors its anniversary on August 8, Panda Cares Day®, every year with a celebration of giving. To invite its guests to the special occasion this year, Panda Express is launching its largest national virtual fundraiser yet. For every online and mobile order placed using the code 'PCD2022' on August 8, 2022, Panda will donate 28 percent of pre-tax event sales to their local member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) and Boys & Girls Club, matching the total donation up to $250,000.

Furthermore, Panda Cares is bringing the celebration to youth in underserved communities across the nation through more than 100 local events in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The children will be gifted school supplies, books, and exclusive Panda Express swag.

"Panda Cares Day is very special to us, as each year we experience the power of coming together with our extended Panda family of guests and associates to uplift the communities we serve," said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Express. "The donations we raise through the Panda Cares donation program every day and the virtual fundraiser initiative provide health and educational resources that open up doors to opportunities and a brighter future."

Following a recent pledge of $10.5 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to fund in-person educational opportunities across more than 600 clubs, Panda Cares unveiled the first Center of Hope located within a Chicago club in May 2022, with plans to open more across the country. The Panda Cares Centers of Hope across CMN Hospitals and Boys & Girls Clubs inspire hope and promote healing and growth by providing specially curated programs that address each child's entire well-being, including their physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual needs. Art, music, libraries, and counseling are some of the many initiatives housed in these Panda Cares Centers of Hope. CMN Hospitals and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are longtime partners of Panda Cares and have enabled the foundation to support millions of children and families over the years.

"We are thrilled to partner with Panda Cares today, on its anniversary, and every day, as we continue to provide positive social-emotional and academic learning experiences to help young people thrive," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Not only will this high-quality programming help kids and teens reach their full potential, but it will continue to address the opportunity gap, enabling youth to explore their interests and passions, positioning them for a great future."

"Panda Express has instilled a culture of giving and caring among their guests and associates that translates into impact in the communities they serve," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "Our shared values to positively change kids' health goes beyond helping those in critical situations; it's about helping make sure that all kids receive the best possible care."

Panda Cares is funded by guests, business partners and associates of Panda Express, Panda Inn, Hibachi-San, and other Panda Restaurant Group partners through the in-store/online donation box program. The Foundation also offers food donations and provides volunteers to support underserved youth nationwide and for disaster relief efforts. To date, Panda Cares has raised more than $282 million and countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million young people and supporting communities.

For more information about Panda Cares, please visit PandaCares.org.

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,300 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 12 international countries.

Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $282 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

Panda Express (PRNewsfoto/Panda Express) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panda Express