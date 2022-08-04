Strategic Resources Successfully Extends Key Mustavaara Permit

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic) is pleased to announce that it has been granted an extension to a previously issued water permit that was set to expire in July 2022. An application to extend the existing water permit allowing for future construction of mining operations at Mustavaara was delivered to the Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland ("PSAVI") in February 2022. On June 21, 2022, PSAVI approved the application to extend the permit for three years until July 2025. The approval was open for public appeals to the Regional Court until July 28, 2022. No appeals were made, and the permit is now legally binding.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a Vancouver, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on vanadium projects in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

