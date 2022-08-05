AIA Florida Celebrates Design, Honor Award Winners

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida) celebrated inspiring work at the annual AIA Florida Design & Honor Awards on July 30 at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

The Design Awards were selected by a jury of experts based in Barcelona, Spain, continuing a tradition of AIA Florida architects competing on a global stage. The Design Awards encourage excellence in architecture, elevate public consciousness of good design, and recognize those architects whose work enriches our built environment. The Honor Awards recognize the work of members who embody the ideals of the American Institute of Architects both professionally and in their community.

"Once again, architects from AIA Florida, AIA Puerto Rico and AIA Virgin Islands have shown the high caliber of work that we do here," said AIA Florida President Lourdes Solera, FAIA. "We hope the examples of work and the architects we featured will empower and inspire other members to achieve even more."

The winners, selected from more than 300 entries, are:

KoDA and Joeb Moore & Parnters, Honor Award for Unbuilt Work, Lake House, Sunset Islands, Florida.

Perkins&Will, Honor Award for Unbuilt Work, Core Wynwood, Miami.

Contin Architecture and Design, Merit Award for Unbuilt Work, Micro Loft/Sky Garden, Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

HKS Architects, ODA, MD Studio, EDSA; Citation Award for Unbuilt Work; Shipyards Mixed-Use Development, Jacksonville.

Chandler & Associates Architecture P.A., Citation Award for Unbuilt Work, The Roads Townhouses, Miami.

Daniela Perez and Richard Salinas, Florida International University, Honor Award for Theoretical & Research, Student, for "Living Structures: An Exploration into the Applications of Mutualism in the Built Environment."

Studio Zeren, Citation Award in Theoretical & Research, Student, for the Gainesville Center for Civic Arts, Gainesville, Florida.

Gregory Rendon Jr., Citation Award in Theoretical & Research, Student, Florida International University, The Langston Hughes Literary Center, New York City.

Omayra Rivera-Crespo, Assoc. AIA, Ph.D. and Yara M. Colón Rodriguez, taller Creando Sin Encargos and CITHAD-PR, Honor Award in Theoretical & Research, Professional, for "Casas Resilientes: Resisting Disaster by Redefining Housing."

Trevor Boyle, AIA, Merit Award in Theoretical & Research, Professional, for Breezeway Mobile House.

John Sandell, Assoc. AIA, and Dr. Shermeen Yousif, Florida Atlantic University, Citation Award in Theoretical & Research, Professional, for "Airflow Simulation for Informing Environment Design: Apartment Housing in Tropical Climates."

Jonathan Kirk, AIA, Merit Award in Masonry, sponsored by the Florida Concrete Products Association and the Masonry Association of Florida, for the Lake Crago Outdoor Recreation Complex, Lakeland, Florida.

Perkins&Will, Merit Award of Excellence for Interiors, Global Audio Streaming Service Provider, Miami.

Halflants+Pichette, Citation Award of Excellence for Interiors, Architecture Studio, Sarasota, Florida.

Wannemacher Jensen Architects and W Architecture & Landscape Architecture LLC, Merit Award of Excellence for Sustainability, St. Petersburg Pier Approach and Park, St. Petersburg.

SOLSTICE Planning and Architecture, city of Sarasota, John F. Swift/Haskell, Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.; Citation Award of Excellence for Sustainability; St. Armands Parking Garage; Sarasota, Florida.

Seibert Architects P.A., Honor Award of Excellence for Renovations & Additions, Lido House, Lido Key, Florida.

Silva Architects LLC and AECOM, Merit Award of Excellence for Renovations & Additions, city of Coral Gables Fire Station 2 and Trolley Maintenance Facility, Coral Gables, Florida.

Birse/thomas, Citation Award of Excellence for Renovations & Additions, Discovery Learning Hub, West Palm Beach, Florida.

Brillhart Architecture, Honor Award of Excellence for New Work, 125th Street Residence, Pinecrest, Florida.

Adjaye Associates, design architect and HuntonBrady Architects, architects of record; Honor Award of Excellence for New Work; Winter Park Library and Events Center; Winter Park, Florida.

MATEU Architecture, Merit Award of Excellence for New Work, CASA 34°58'N 83°20'W, Sky Valley, Georgia.

Fentress Architecture, architect of record and Arquitectonica, design architect; Merit Award of Excellence for New Work; Miami Beach Convention Center Redevelopment, Expansion and Renovation; Miami Beach, Florida.

Halflants+Pichette, Merit Award of Excellence for New Work, Risdon on 5th, Sarasota, Florida.

Arquitectonica, Merit Award of Excellence for New Work, University of Miami Lakeside Village Student Housing, Coral Gables, Florida.

Victor J Latavish Architect, Citation Award of Excellence for New Work, Ave Maria Law School Sports Complex, Naples, Florida.

Traction Architecture, Citation Award of Excellence for New Work, Five Twelve House, Tampa.

Gensler, Citation Award of Excellence for New Work, 545wyn, Miami.

[STRANG] Design, Honor Award for Historic Preservation and Restoration, The Gene Leedy House, Winter Haven, Florida.

Dasher Hurst Architects, design/preservation architect, and KBJ Architects Inc, architect of record; Honor Award for Historic Preservation and Restoration; The Barnett National Bank Building; Jacksonville.

Charles Rose, FAIA, Honor Award for Test of Time, Leeper Studio Complex at the Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Carl Abbott, FAIA, Architect/Planner, Citation Award for Test of Time, Triangle House, A Florida Key.

Jeffrey Huber, FAIA, Brooks+Scarpa Architects, Object Award, Var.Densa.

Jeffrey Huber, FAIA, Florida Atlantic University, William G. McMinn, FAIA, Award for Outstanding Architectural Education Contributions.

AIA Florida Northwest, The Anthony "Tony" Pullara Chapter Award. Glenn Hettinger, AIA, Photographer of the Year.

Nautilus Homes, Sarasota, Builder of the Year.

Glenn Remler, Sherwin Williams, Allied Member of the Year.

Arthur Sheffield, Assoc. AIA, Associate Member of the Year.

Peacock+Lewis Architects and Planners, Firm of the Year.

Dan Kirby, FAIA, AIA Florida Honor Award for Social Advancement of the Profession.

J. Michael Huey, Hon. AIA, Vicki Long Lifetime Service to the Profession Award.

Joyce Owens, FAIA, RIBA, the Gold Medal.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

