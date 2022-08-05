Bespin Global, named 'a Visionary' in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

- Only 20 companies in the world are named in this category, after the establishment of the new market last year, Bespin Global has been recognized as 'a Visionary' this year

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global ( https://www.bespinglobal.com , CEO HanJoo Lee), a cloud delivery platform company, announced on the 5th that it has been recognized as a Visionary company in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

Bespin Global has been named in the same category for the 2nd consecutive year. Following the recognition of a Niche Player last year, Bespin Global is now recognized as a Visionary this year.

As the cloud market continues to evolve rapidly around the world, Gartner has launched the 'Public Cloud IT Transformation' category in 2021 by further applying and analyzing the perspective of service providers in the cloud transformation. The category targets companies that can provide more professional digital transformation services and business support in conjunction with cloud-native solutions. In this year's Magic Quadrant for 'Public Cloud IT Transformation' category, only 20 companies were named, including Bespin Global.

Bespin Global is a cloud delivery platform company that provides comprehensive cloud services such as migration and implementation to the cloud environment, operation and management, DevOps, Big Data, and security. Since its establishment in 2015, it has been carrying out cloud-based digital transformation services for more than 3,000 customers and also providing cloud optimization solutions such as 'OpsNow', a multi-cloud automated management platform that has surpassed 2,000 customers. Currently, it is based in 12 offices in 8 countries, including the United States, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan, and is speeding up its global business through an organic collaboration system.

Magic Quadrant is an annual report published by an IT research organization, Gartner, which evaluates global leading companies in the field of technology based on 'Availability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision' and releases them in the form of a quadrant (a Niche Player, a Visionary, a Challenger, a Leader).

Bespin Global CEO HanJoo Lee said, "Bespin Global's recognition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 2nd consecutive year, we believe is a significant achievement that once again acknowledges that Bespin Global's cloud expertise and digital transformation capabilities are among the best in the world." He added that "Bespin Global will continue to actively support customers worldwide as an optimal digital transformation partner, as well as actively promote the advancement of cloud-based technologies and services."

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 20 July 2022, Mark Ray, et. Al.

