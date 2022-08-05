WELL Health Welcomes Sybil Lau to its Board of Directors and Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sybil Lau to its board of directors.

Sybil Lau has 25 years of experience in both public and private investments. Born in Ottawa, Sybil received an undergraduate degree from Simon Fraser University. Sybil is a Director and on the Board of Directors of the Dalio Family Office in Singapore and is a Director and Board Director for a Chinese hedge fund. Earlier in her career, Sybil had founded and operated a China focused global consulting firm in Guangzhou, was an investment manager at Credit Suisse, and a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs.

"We are honored to welcome Sybil Lau to our board," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "Her passion and focus on healthcare industries and preventative health overall are of tremendous value and interest to WELL and its future direction as a company. Also, her knowledge and years of experience advising on capital allocation and new market development decisions will be an invaluable asset to the WELL team and our shareholders."

Sybil is also highly involved in philanthropic work in South East Asia particularly in the areas of disability and vulnerable persons providing last mile and gap funding on health care initiatives. Sybil is fluent in French, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

WELL will also release its Second Quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 before market open on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Participant Details

Date August 11, 2022 Time 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT Confirmation # 9947 8397 Local Toronto: 416-764-8650 Vancouver:778-383-7413 North American Toll Free +1-888-664-6383 International +1-416-764-8650 Webcast URL https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

