Bain & Company and Trinity Life Sciences announce strategic partnership

The partnership pairs Bain's extensive experience across the global life sciences value chain with Trinity's specialized, evidence-based solutions for life sciences companies

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, a top global management consultancy, and Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to bring together Bain's extensive global experience across the life sciences value chain with Trinity's deep technical expertise in biopharma and medtech. The partnership includes Bain & Company taking a minority investment in Trinity.

"The life sciences industry is fast growing and quickly evolving, requiring both breadth of experience and depth of expertise from its advisors," said Tim van Biesen, the head of Bain & Company's global Healthcare practice. "This partnership delivers best-in-class capabilities to serve our clients' comprehensive needs. By focusing on all relevant levels of life sciences organizations, we deliver the most tailored support and curated solutions to the questions and details that matter to each. Together, we ensure projects are delivered smoothly from conception to execution."

This news follows a number of strategic moves from Trinity, including a partnership with Kohlberg & Co, announced last November, as well as a recent acquisition of D Cube Analytics to add extensive data science and digital transformation capabilities to its growing commercialization portfolio.

"This partnership feels like a perfect match as we continue to expand and deepen our client offerings," said David Fitzhenry, CEO of Trinity Life Sciences. "It brings together both companies' industry-leading life sciences experts, our advanced data and analytics services, and Bain's expansive capabilities—in areas such as private equity, M&A, commercial excellence and digital transformation—to serve projects that rise to the C-suite agenda. We look forward to serving existing and new clients together with our truly differentiated offering."

"The collaboration between Bain & Company and Trinity offers unparalleled breadth and depth in commercial strategy, powered by strong data analytics," said Matt Jennings, operating partner of Kohlberg & Co and chairman of Trinity Life Sciences. "It strengthens both companies, giving them a unique value proposition as the most capable biopharma advisors in the industry."

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity's range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

