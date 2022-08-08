Health Catalyst Welcomes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melissa Welch and Chief Population Health Officer and Senior Vice President Dr. Edward Sheen to Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," NASDAQ: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the addition of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melissa Welch and Chief Population Health Officer and Senior Vice President Dr. Edward Sheen to the executive leadership team.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Welch will be the physician voice supporting new and current client growth–driving data-informed healthcare improvements across all areas of the business. Dr. Sheen will lead all value-based care initiatives and help Health Catalyst clients to advance their population health management journeys. Both are fully committed to Health Catalyst's mission to be the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvements for all, including vulnerable populations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Welch and Dr. Sheen to Health Catalyst's executive leadership team," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton. "Their personal, lifelong commitments to the values and principles we espouse at Health Catalyst will energize our teams and further our mission of healthcare transformation. We are deeply grateful for their expertise and unwavering passion for improving healthcare for everyone."

As a primary care trained internist with a background in public health epidemiology and more than 20 years of experience in the private sector, Dr. Welch is uniquely positioned to understand the challenges facing both public and private sectors, drive strategy, and bring thought leadership to all departments of Health Catalyst. She founded Perspectives of Differences Diversity Training and Consultation for Health Professionals and will bring her experience as a diversity and cultural competence trainer to the position as well.

Dr. Welch joined Health Catalyst because her life mission aligns closely with the company's. "My lifelong pursuit has been to find a way to help everyone in healthcare and I believe the way to do that is by having a disciplined approach to data and technology usage that drives value-based care results," said Dr. Welch. "What first attracted me to Health Catalyst was their focus on the immeasurable value of every individual and respect for every single team member's contribution. Combine that with the proven effectiveness of their data and analytics technology, professional services, and care partnerships and I'm excited to see how we can positively transform healthcare for all moving forward."

As a practicing physician, educator, and medical school professor with a background in public policy, business, and public health, Dr. Sheen has worked with healthcare systems and payers in 25 states championing initiatives to accelerate their journey to value-based care, including higher quality care, better patient experience, greater care provider engagement, and lower total costs of care. He has held leadership roles across private, government, non-profit, and academic organizations to improve healthcare systems for patients and providers. He has a long-standing commitment to mentoring and has established programs to support the leadership development of future change agents.

Dr. Sheen was also attracted to Health Catalyst's mission, values, and principles. "My mission is to achieve accessible, equitable, innovative, high-performing, and patient-centered healthcare for all. I'm grateful to be part of a company that shares that mission," said Dr. Sheen. "Health Catalyst has been a national leader in developing meaningful solutions to better serve patients. I'm thrilled to work with this tremendous team to transform care delivery, advance health equity, and lower costs for health systems across the country."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan

Chief Brand and Communications Officer

media@healthcatalyst.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Catalyst