Thurston Group closes 65 deals worth $170 million in Revenue in 1H 2022

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare and business services, is pleased to announce significant growth across its seven partner companies in the first half of 2022. Key highlights included:

(PRNewsfoto/Thurston Group) (PRNewswire)

65 deals closed consisting of 110 locations and ~$170M in acquired Revenue

11 new states entered

22 executives, 407 employees and 118 doctor partners joined their partner companies

$155 million of new debt financing secured by Thurston on behalf of its partner companies

The key to its continuing success, Thurston Group Chairman and CEO, Patrick J. Haynes III said, is his firm's unique partner-centric approach. Partnering with providers across dental, medical, veterinary, mental health and other fields, Thurston Group has earned a reputation for treating its doctor-partners with deep respect. "Our doctors are among the very best in their respective fields, so our goal is to enhance their healthcare excellence by building a mutually empowered vision with transparent objectives, aligned incentives, and sustainable financial growth," he said.

The current Thurston Group active portfolio of healthcare companies includes:

SGA Dental Partners, a Southeast U.S. dental partnership

Gen4 Dental Partners, a National U.S. dental partnership

ARC Health, a mental health partnership

Options Medical Weight Loss, a medical weight-loss partnership

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, an orthopedic partnership

Its active portfolio of business services companies includes:

National Dental Healthcare REIT, a real estate investment trust partnering with dentists who own their properties

National Veterinary REIT, a real estate investment trust partnering with veterinarians who own their properties

"As a healthcare-focused investor, we leverage our deep understanding of the unique competitive, business and financial opportunities and challenges facing our partner companies," said Managing Director, Dan Davis. "That enables us to collaborate with our partners to develop and execute compelling strategic growth plans to improve their operational efficiency, thereby enhancing their excellence in patient care and creating significant returns for our partners and investors."

Thurston Group Partner, Dana Fender, DMD, emphasized the importance of "staying true to our clinical partners." An orthodontist and co-founder of Smile Doctors, an exited Thurston Group portfolio company, Dr. Fender is responsible for developing and sustaining relationships with the firm's partners. His areas of focus include clinical leaders, research endeavors and practice growth opportunities. "Thurston Group is committed to a true partnership with our clinicians," he said.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

Contact:

Dana Hayes

+1-312-255-0077

https://www.thurstongroup.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thurston Group