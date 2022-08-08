Veristor Named to the 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

Veristor Appears on the Prestigious List for the Eighth Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, for the eighth time. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth-driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess-demonstrated over the past two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

"It is my esteemed honor to yet again be featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "At Veristor, we are dedicated to matching the right technology and solutions to support our customers' business requirements, architecting them for rapid time-to-value and long-term efficiency. We are grateful to The Channel Company, our customers and our passionate team of Veristor experts for this recognition."

"Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today's IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment's notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies that earned spots on this year's list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Company Channel, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list."

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150 .

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com/

