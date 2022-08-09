Eyebuydirect Offers Deep Discounts on Best Sellers and More

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is rolling out a series of extraordinary deals throughout the month of August to offer consumers the best pricing on over 3,000 quality frames. With new styles revealed bi-weekly, customers can continue to stock up on fashion eyewear for themselves, friends, and family.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Eyebuydirect is celebrating the end of summer with a variety of sales through the end of August and into September.

This series of sales is a special event that will allow shoppers to capitalize on competitive pricing for best-selling styles like:

November ($9) : Channel your inner "hep cat" with November. The matte black finish of these square eyeglasses gives it a refined, retro look. Broad temple arms and saddle nose bridge make this frame perfect for anyone on the hunt for a pair of chunky eyeglasses.

Good Vibrations ($42): These classic aviator shades were made for sunset drives. Featuring subtle gold eyewire with a curved nose bridge, tortoiseshell temple tips, and adjustable nose pads for a style that's ready for an endless summer.

St. Michel ($35): Don't be deceived by the delicate-looking slender black metal wire frames. A style powerhouse, delivering striking looks with a light touch.

"Consumers tell us shopping for eyewear is daunting and expensive and, with the rate of inflation today, every dollar counts," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect. "Eyebuydirect is on a mission to deliver quality eyewear at very affordable prices. Eyewear is becoming an increasingly popular accessory and wardrobe staple, and with frames that start at just $6, shoppers can really get the best bang for their buck with these added discounts."

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop best-selling styles, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006 , Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyebuydirect