Hayden AI Contracts with the MTA, New York City Transit, for Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) Camera Systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayden AI, an emerging leader in smart traffic enforcement powered by artificial intelligence, today announced that it has signed a contract with the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) for deployment of 300 interior mounted Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) camera systems. The agreement comes with an option to install as many as 200 additional camera systems upon MTA request.

"We are very proud to partner with MTA on this exciting transit bus mobility initiative," said Hayden AI CEO Chris Carson. "Ensuring that bus lanes are free from illegally parked vehicles means that thousands of riders will experience faster, smoother, and safer transit trips. We appreciate the opportunity to deploy our technology as we help to enhance the ridership experience for all MTA transit bus passengers."

Vaibhav Ghadiok, Hayden AI Co-Founder, EVP of Engineering, and architect of the company's ABLE system added "We look forward to leveraging our AI-powered computer vision technology to enhance the ridership experience for all MTA transit customers."

ABLE has proven to be an effective tool, helping to increase compliance with dedicated bus lane stopping and parking restrictions. Installation of the first 300 interior mounted ABLE cameras has started and is expected to be completed by the end of December.

About Hayden AI

At Hayden AI, we're pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Our privacy first approach ensures that our technologies comply with security and privacy regulations and protect personal information while fostering innovation. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.

