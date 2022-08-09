HUB INTERNATIONAL BOLSTERS RETIREMENT PLAN CONSULTING SERVICES WITH THE ADDITION OF BILL MCCLAIN IN ILLINOIS

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has hired financial advisor Bill McClain, President of WT McClain & Associates, Ltd., and acquired his book of business.

Based in Wilmette, Illinois, Bill McClain has been involved in the financial services industry for nearly 30 years assisting a variety of clients on understanding their investment objectives and risk management. McClain's expertise ranges from employee education and investment due diligence/asset allocation to vendor reviews/cost management and investment fiduciary liability management.

This move continues to expand Hub RPW with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $142 billion.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisory Services, LLC, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

