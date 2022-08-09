MicroFab Acquired by Naprotek, a Portfolio Company of Edgewater Capital Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naprotek, LLC., a leading provider of high-reliability, quick-turn electronics manufacturing, has completed the acquisition of MicroFab, Inc., a privately held company in Manchester, New Hampshire. This acquisition is a strategic element of Naprotek's continued expansion in RF products, services, and solutions. Naprotek now offers customers an array of custom build-to-print thin film products, supported by enhanced capabilities and a wider spectrum of thin film technologies. The business and entire MicroFab team will be integrated into the East Coast operations at SemiGen, a Naprotek Company.

Formed in 1999, MicroFab is a leading provider of precision RF circuit fabrication and atomic-level micro machining services. The company provides ion beam etching, plating, dicing, and micro-machining services and thin film components for communications, microwave, biomedical sensors, and fiber optics applications serving the Defense, Medical, and Telecom markets.

"The acquisition of MicroFab adds distinct manufacturing processes and products that will further complement our comprehensive product and service offering. Our business has continued to grow rapidly with ever increasing technical requirements from our customers. Facing this demand, we are confident that MicroFab will immediately augment our RF Solutions capabilities and we are excited to welcome John Kelley, Wayne Stauss, and the entire MicroFab team to SemiGen," commented Tim Filteau, President of SemiGen, Inc.

"Our team continues to excel across the Naprotek platform increasing our strengths with differentiated technologies spanning from SMT to RF/Microwave and Advanced Microelectronics. With a careful execution strategy, the integration of MicroFab into SemiGen strengthens the end-to-end RF Solutions for the East Coast operations of Naprotek," said Daniel Everitt, President and CEO of Naprotek.

"As the fourth acquisition in support of the Naprotek strategy of building an electronics technology solutions company, we are pleased to round-out SemiGen's RF circuit capabilities to further support our customers in Defense and other high-reliability markets," remarked Pete Ostergard, Partner at Edgewater Capital.

About Naprotek



Naprotek is an electronics technology solutions provider for high-reliability applications. Since 1995, Naprotek has delivered complex and custom solutions in the Defense, Space, Medical, and Semiconductor Capital Equipment markets and select applications in Test & Instrumentation and Advanced Technology. Capabilities include quick turn printed circuit board assembly, prototyping, RF components, advanced microelectronics, system integration, and test services. Naprotek is committed to delivering customer value through engineering, supply chain management, and manufacturing support. To learn more visit www.naprotek.com.

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Edgewater Capital Partners, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a sector focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. Edgewater has extensive experience and expertise in the specialty industrials, advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and life sciences sectors. Twenty years of industry-specific investing has enabled the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. The Edgewater Difference is summarized by its three foundational pillars: deep sector expertise, Midwestern values and culture, and growth-enabling philosophy. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com.

