SchoolStatus Names New Chief Revenue Officer and Expands Sales Team to Build on its Continued Growth

Edtech industry veteran, Phil Charland, joins SchoolStatus in new role leading sales, marketing, and customer success globally

Company doubles U.S. sales team to meet growing demand for unified K12 analytics, communications, and workflow platforms

RIDGELAND, Miss., August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leading provider of an education communications platform designed to improve student outcomes through data and parent engagement, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership and sales teams with the appointment of Phil Charland as the Company's first chief revenue officer (CRO), and the expansion of its U.S. sales team. In this newly-created role, Charland will be responsible for global sales, marketing, and customer success for SchoolStatus.

Charland is an accomplished educational technology executive with over 15 years of experience building and leading high-performing global sales, customer success, and revenue enablement and operations teams. Most recently, he led Ascend Learning's Safety and Security global sales teams as Vice President of Sales, with a focus across K12, higher education, and professional learning markets. Prior to Ascend Learning, Charland led national and global sales teams for numerous leading education companies including Edmentum, Ellevation Education, Renaissance Learning, and Eduventures, LLC. Charland started his career in education as a K12 teacher and athletic director at The American School In Switzerland, where he taught for three years. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University

"This is a very exciting time for SchoolStatus as we scale to address rapidly increasing demand for unified K12 analytics, communications, and workflow platforms," said Russ Davis, founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "We believe Phil's extensive experience in sales and marketing strategy and his track record of driving business growth for education technology companies make him an ideal candidate to help us continue to accelerate our growth trajectory."

"I'm excited to be joining SchoolStatus to help the growth of the company," said Charland. "SchoolStatus is an industry innovator, with trusted technology, a dedicated and passionate team, and a fast-growing customer base. I look forward to working with the SchoolStatus team to advance the company's vision and expand adoption of our portfolio of solutions."

Additionally, SchoolStatus announced that it has expanded its sales team with six new hires in the U.S. market. This continued growth speaks to a tremendous market opportunity for the SchoolStatus unified data communications platform, driven by demand for increased communication and engagement with parents and more accessible communications platforms.

In July 2021, SchoolStatus announced that PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies, made a strategic investment in the company with the aim to accelerate growth and product innovation. SchoolStatus also recently announced the acquisitions of Operoo and TeachBoost , supporting its strategy to build a K12 communications and operations ecosystem that leverages the power of its data and engagement platform to drive better user experiences and student outcomes.

For more information on SchoolStatus, visit www.schoolstatus.com .

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit www.schoolstatus.com .

