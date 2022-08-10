Fairway Independent Mortgage Nabs Former PrimeLending President and Other Top Industry Execs as Part of Aggressive Originator Expansion

Fairway Independent Mortgage Nabs Former PrimeLending President and Other Top Industry Execs as Part of Aggressive Originator Expansion

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation of Madison, WI announced today that three top mortgage industry executives are joining its ranks as part of an aggressive expansion of Fairway's production group. Privately-held Fairway is moving to grow its team of originators even as other mortgage companies are downsizing in the face of contracting mortgage markets.

Fairway SVP, Sales and Recruiting Scott Bristol (PRNewswire)

Joining Fairway in recent weeks are mortgage veterans Scott Bristol, Brian Chick, and John Lowe.

Bristol joins Fairway as SVP, Sales and Recruiting, and was with PrimeLending for eight years, serving as President from 2014-17, overseeing a volume increase from $4 billion to 15 billion. As SVP of National Production for Flagstar Bank from 2018-21, Bristol helped return the lender to profitability as volume increased from $4 billion to 11 billion.

Chick will serve as SVP, Area Manager for Fairway. He spent the past 12 years at PrimeLending, most recently as Regional Manager. Chick's team funded $2.3 billion in loans in 2021.

Lowe joins Fairway as SVP, Division Manager, and arrives after an eight year stint at RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation where he most recently was Division Manager SVP, funding more than $1 billion last year with his division ranking #1 in financial performance in the company.

"We're pleased to welcome Scott, Brian and John to Fairway, as well as many others," said Fairway CEO Steve Jacobson. "We have increased the number of our originators by 30% over the past year."

"Fairway was my first phone call after leaving Prime," said Bristol, the former PrimeLending President. "Fairway's response speed, unbelievable culture and its entrepreneurial model made it the place I wanted to be."

A year ago, Fairway had 1,864 Loan Officers on its team. Since then, the mortgage bank has added LOs every month, and it now employs 2,427 LOs serving communities across the country.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender based in Madison, Wisconsin and Carrollton, Texas, with more than 9,000 team members and 700 branches nationwide. Fairway funded $72.5 billion in 2021. For more information go to fairway.com.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation