Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited Announces Date of Board Meeting and Date of Announcement of Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors (the "Board") of Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited (the "Company") will hold a Board meeting on Monday, August 22, 2022 (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of, among others, approving the unaudited financial results of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Q2 Results") and announcement for the Q2 Results (the "Q2 Earnings Announcement"). The Company will announce its Q2 Results at or around 6:00a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 (Hong Kong time) on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Following the Q2 Earnings Announcement, the Company's senior management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 (Hong Kong time) to discuss its Q2 Results and recent business activities. Details of the conference call are as follows:

United States (Toll Free): 1-888-317-6003 Mainland China (Toll Free): 4001-206-115 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-963-976 International: 1-412-317-6061 Conference Title: Noah Holdings 2Q22 Earnings Conference Call Participant Password: 6885355

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference call until August 29 , 2022 at 1-877-344-7529 (United States Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 9147064.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website under the "Announcements & Events" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and carries on business in Hong Kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first quarter of 2022, Noah distributed RMB15.0 billion (US$2.4 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.1 billion (US$24.6 billion) as of March 31, 2022.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,281 relationship managers across 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 415,082 registered clients as of March 31, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Noah also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

