PatientPoint Dominates National Health Information Awards With 93 Content Accolades

CINCINNATI , Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th year in a row PatientPoint® dominated the National Health Information Awards (NHIAs), bringing home more content awards than any other organization. With 93 total NHIA honors for 2022 including 24 Gold awards, PatientPoint's total content award count from NHIA and other renowned content and creative competitions now surpasses 1,000 accolades, reinforcing PatientPoint as the most-awarded patient education provider at the point of care.

The NHIAs are the most comprehensive consumer health publishing competition of its kind and have remained the gold standard in consumer health information for nearly 30 years. As an NHIA honoree, PatientPoint joins nationally ranked hospitals, leading consumer health publishers, esteemed medical societies and trusted patient support and advocacy organizations being recognized for exemplary health information programs.

PatientPoint health content earning 2022 NHIA Gold awards ranged from video vignettes on topics including diabetes, sleep and pregnancy to in-depth brochures and pamphlets on topics such as arthritis, adult vaccines, cancer and cold & cough. PatientPoint's live-action video production wing PatientPoint Studios was also recognized with three NHIA Gold awards for two patient journey pieces on non-small cell lung cancer and weight loss as well as a vignette on the importance of simple language in patient-provider communication.



"The PatientPoint mantra of making every doctor-patient engagement better means creating powerful content that educates and inspires patients at every point of care, and we are grateful to be recognized by the National Health Information Awards for doing just that," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "In addition, we are so proud that this recognition takes our overall content accolades to more than 1,000 awards—an incredible testament to the talent of our world-class creative team."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

