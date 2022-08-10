T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2022

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.39 trillion as of July 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.5 billion in July 2022 and $8.5 billion for the year-to-date period ended July 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.8 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during July and the year-to-date period.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2022, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


7/31/2022


6/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$            423


$            391


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


79


79


85

 Multi-asset(b)


197


187


232



699


657


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity


329


309


439

 Fixed income, including money market


94


92


90

 Multi-asset(b)


224


209


246

 Alternatives


43


43


42



690


653


817

Total assets under management


$         1,389


$         1,310


$          1,688

Target date retirement products


$            348


$            327


$            391



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


7/31/2022


6/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets


$            565


$            524


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


134


133


147



699


657


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets


503


470


632

 Fixed income, including money market


144


140


143

 Alternatives


43


43


42



690


653


817

Total assets under management


$          1,389


$          1,310


$          1,688

(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

