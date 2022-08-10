Valens Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers Record Quarterly Revenues and Strong Gross Margin for Q2

Improves 2022 Guidance, Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven Expected Exiting 2023

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"In Q2 2022, Valens Semiconductor reported its highest ever quarterly revenues of $22.5 million, up 28.4% from Q2 2021, as we continued to meet the growing demand from customers in our audio-video and automotive markets," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "In audio video, the main trends we are seeing are the transition to higher resolutions and growing demand for high bandwidth video connectivity and camera imaging extensions, as organizations aim to enhance and optimize content transmission. It is clear that our audio-video distribution technology will continue to play an important role in fields such as work, education, medical, government and others. In our automotive business, revenues from our VA6000 from Mercedes Benz cars continue to ramp. We made strides advancing our rear-view camera for trucks project with Stoneridge, who will incorporate our VA6000 chipsets into a safety connectivity solution. With a sizable number of potential automotive customers and partners looking to integrate our VA7000 chipsets to support Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) into their platforms, we believe that we are on track to attain design wins by mid-year 2023.

"Considering our better than anticipated first half of the year and visibility into the second half of 2022, we are increasing our full year revenues, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Through our ongoing conversations with prospective customers and partners, we are learning more about their priorities, plans and timing for use of our current and next generation solutions. To match their roadmaps, we recently realigned and optimized our automotive R&D efforts for the next two years, which we believe will also contribute to us reaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven towards the end of 2023. Now more than ever, Valens Semiconductor is well-positioned to create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Key Financial and Business Highlights

Record quarterly revenues of $22.5 million , up 28.4% from Q2 2021 and up 4.0% from Q1 2022

Q2 2022 GAAP gross margin was 70.2% compared to 71.2% in Q2 2021 (non-GAAP gross margin was 71.0% compared to 71.1% in Q2 2021)

Q2 2022 GAAP Net Loss was $(10.0) million , which included net financial expenses of $3.6 million , primarily from devaluation of Israeli-shekel related cash balance, compared to Net Loss of $(3.7) million in Q2 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter was $(4.5) million , compared to $(2.1) million in Q2 2021

Strong balance sheet with working capital of $168.3 million , and $156.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of June 30, 2022

Automotive:

- 2022 automotive revenues on track to double from 2021

- Continue to make progress with the evaluation of the company's MIPI A-PHY new VA7000 chipsets, as over 30 OEMs, Tier 1s and Tier 2s are evaluating this product for ADAS and surround view applications



- Received substantial demand for

-

- Interest in the company's technology in the Audio-video:- Received substantial demand for VS3000 , Valens Semiconductor's newest audio-video product family, from Tier 1 customers across many geographies Crestron Electronics announced full suite of more than 24 Professional Audio-Video (ProAV) products powered by the VS3000 for use by enterprises, in education and more. This adds to the multiple VS3000-based products already introduced by Crestron- Interest in the company's technology in the medical space continues to grow. Introduced a connectivity solution with Würth Elektronik for medical imaging in unprecedented resolution that complies with the strict medical isolation specifications

Financial Outlook [1]

"Q2 2022 came in above the top end of our guidance, marking a strong first half for the year, and positioning us for a better than originally anticipated full year 2022," said Dror Heldenberg, CFO of Valens Semiconductor.

"For the third quarter of 2022, revenues are expected to range between $22.5 million and $22.8 million. Gross margin is expected to range between 65.4% and 66.1%, and Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(6.2) million to $(5.6) million.

"We are also raising our revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022. The company now expects revenues to range between $89.1 million and $89.8 million, up from the prior range of between $86.5 million and $88.0 million. Most of this increase is attributed to audio-video, while also essentially doubling the automotive revenue from the full year 2021. Gross margin is expected to range between 68.0% and 68.5%, up from the prior range of 66.0% and 67.3%. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(25.7) million to $(24.3) million, substantially better than our previous guidance of $(37.2) million to $(35.5) million, due to the greater than expected revenues and improved gross margin. In addition, we expect to continue to see a benefit from a strong USD on our Israeli shekel-based expenses. Finally, we refined our automotive R&D focus for the next two years to products supporting sensor to ECU connectivity. This will allow us to slow the pace of hiring and reduce our investment in automotive R&D without impacting revenue opportunities or changing our longer-term technology roadmap.

"We are expecting to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of next year, as the modest increase in 2023 R&D expenses from the lowered 2022 level will be offset by anticipated year-over-year revenue growth," concluded Heldenberg.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

Conference Call Information

Valens Semiconductor will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) +1 (888) 642-5032 (U.S.), 0 (800) 917-5108 (UK), 03 918 0609 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0609 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results . The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here . A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future results, including financial results and contract wins, and future economic and market conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Valens Semiconductor's ("Valens") management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Valens Semiconductor.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Valens' ability to manage future growth; Valens' ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to them; the effects of competition on Valens' future business; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; the effects of health epidemics, such as the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, have had and could in the future have on Valens' revenue, its employees and results of operations; the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; Valens' ability to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or failure to estimate its customers' demand, including during any downturn in the automotive or audio-video markets; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers; difficulty selling products if customers do not design Valens products into their product offerings; Valens' dependence on winning selection processes and ability to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins from those wins; political conditions in Israel; and those factors discussed in Valens' annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 2, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Valens filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Valens does not presently know or that Valens currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Valens' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Valens anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Valens' assessments to change. However, while Valens may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Valens specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Valens' assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens Semiconductor's Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues 22,481 17,510 44,101 30,874 Gross Profit 15,784 12,467 31,224 21,999 Gross Margin 70.2 % 71.2 % 70.8 % 71.3 % Net loss (9,995) (3,698) (15,045) (10,074) Working Capital[2] 168,283 56,133 168,283 56,133 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits[3] 156,754 51,873 156,754 51,873 Net cash used in operating activities (4,251) (6,443) (12,654) (9,651) Non-GAAP Financial Data







Non-GAAP Gross Margin[4] 71.0 % 71.1 % 71.5 % 71.4 % Adjusted EBITDA[5] (4,469) (2,116) (8,555) (6,419) Non-GAAP Loss per share[6] (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.08) $(0.16) $(0.13) $(0.57)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















REVENUES 22,481

17,510

44,101

30,874 COST OF REVENUES (6,697)

(5,043)

(12,877)

(8,875) GROSS PROFIT 15,784

12,467

31,224

21,999 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development expenses (14,904)

(10,956)

(29,031)

(21,354) Sales and marketing expenses (4,473)

(3,222)

(8,682)

(6,332) General and administrative expenses (4,340)

(2,366)

(8,641)

(4,544) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (23,717)

(16,544)

(46,354)

(32,230) OPERATING LOSS (7,933)

(4,077)

(15,130)

(10,231) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 1,538

-

4,142

- Financial income (expenses), net (3,560)

503

(3,675)

336 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (9,955)

(3,574)

(14,663)

(9,895) INCOME TAXES (43)

(124)

(389)

(179) LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES (9,998)

(3,698)

(15,052)

(10,074) Equity in earnings of investee 3

-

7

- NET LOSS (9,995)

(3,698)

(15,045)

(10,074) EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA: BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE[7]

(in U.S. Dollars) $(0.10)

$(0.68)

$(0.15)

$(1.61) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY 97,442,359

11,020,299

97,296,206

10,927,357

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) ASSETS

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents



46,577



56,791 Short-term deposits



110,177



117,568 Trade accounts receivable



10,047



7,095 Inventories



17,318



9,322 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,492



8,255 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



188,611



199,031 LONG-TERM ASSETS:











Property and equipment, net



2,571



2,741 Operating lease Right-Of-Use (ROU) assets[8]



4,408



- Other assets



638



828 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS



7,617



3,569 TOTAL ASSETS



196,228



202,600













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES[9]



20,328



15,699 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Forfeiture shares



516



4,658 Non-current operating leases liabilities [10]



2,126



- Other long-term liabilities



48



46 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



2,690



4,704 TOTAL LIABILITIES



23,018



20,403













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



173,210



182,197 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



196,228



202,600















VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss for the period

(9,995)

(3,698)

(15,045)



(10,074) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

















Income and expense items not involving cash flows:

















Depreciation

347

266

667



522 Stock-based compensation

3,117

1,695

5,908



3,290 Exchange rate differences

4,501

(545)

4,972



(231) Interest from short-term deposits

(132)

37

(295)



219 Change in fair value of forfeiture shares

(1,538)

-

(4,142)



- Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets

424

-

844



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Trade accounts receivable

166

(2,475)

(2,952)



767 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,245

(458)

3,763



(1,588) Inventories

(4,852)

(1,752)

(7,996)



(2,541) Other assets

86

(26)

190



(31) Current Liabilities

1,189

513

2,742



23 Change in operating lease liabilities

(811)

-

(1,312)



- Other long-term liabilities

2

-

2



(7) Net cash used in operating activities

(4,251)

(6,443)

(12,654)



(9,651) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Investment in short-term deposits

(13,088)

(4,520)

(31,340)



(4,520) Maturities of short-term deposits

21,900

12,500

37,400



29,500 Purchase of property and equipment

(244)

(127)

(424)



(505) Net cash provided by investing activities

8,568

7,853

5,636



24,475 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Deferred issuance costs

-

(218)

-



(218) Exercise of options

96

589

150



665 Net cash provided by financing activities

96

371

150



447



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,830)

531

(3,346)



217 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,583

2,312

(10,214)



15,488 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

44,994

39,492

56,791



26,316 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

46,577

41,804

46,577



41,804



















SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Cash paid for taxes

65

147

121



224



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment

-

-

73



- Unpaid issuance costs

-

2,722

-



2,722 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of-use assets

104

-

350



-

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA

is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and

depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of

Forfeiture Shares, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance

with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers,

because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered

as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative

to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss),

the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation

expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts.

As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance

without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons,

we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net loss (9,995)

(3,698)

(15,045)

(10,074) Adjusted to exclude the following:















Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares (1,538)

-

(4,142)

-

Financial expense (income), net 3,560

(503)

3,675

(336)

Income taxes 43

124

389

179

Equity in earnings of investee (3)

-

(7)

-

Depreciation 347

266

667

522

Stock-based compensation expenses 3,117

1,695

5,908

3,290 Adjusted EBITDA (4,469)

(2,116)

(8,555)

(6,419)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Tables (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Loss per share and reconciliation to Non-GAAP Loss per share.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Loss per Share 2022

2021

2022

2021















GAAP Net Loss (9,995)

(3,698)

(15,045)

(10,074) Adjusted to include the following:













Accrued dividend related to Preferred Shares -

(3,788)

-

(7,478) Total Loss used for computing Loss per Share (9,995)

(7,486)

(15,045)

(17,552) Earnings Per Share Data:













GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.10)

$(0.68)

$(0.15)

$(1.61) Weighted average number of shares used in calculation

of net loss per share 97,442,359

11,020,299

97,296,206

10,927,357

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Non-GAAP Loss per Share [11] 2022

2021

2022

2021















GAAP Net loss (9,995)

(3,698)

(15,045)

(10,074) Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock based compensation 3,117

1,695

5,908

3,290 Depreciation 347

266

667

522 Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares (1,538)

-

(4,142)

- Total Loss used for computing Loss per Share (8,069)

(1,737)

(12,612)

(6,262) Earnings Per Share Data:













Non-GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.08)

$(0.16)

$(0.13)

$(0.57) Weighted average number of shares used in calculation

of net loss per share 97,442,359

11,020,299

97,296,206

10,927,357

1. Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

2. Working Capital is calculated as Total Current Assets, less Total Current Liabilities, as of the last day of the period.

3. As of the last day of the period.

4. GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation expenses, divided by revenue. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $181 thousand and $(10) thousand respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $321 thousand and $47 thousand respectively.

5. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP.

6. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

7. See note 6.

8. As of January 1, 2022, the company has implemented the FASB ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (ASC 842), on the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of leases.

9. As of June 30, 2022, includes $1,814 thousand of current maturities of operating leases liabilities (none as of December 31, 2021); see footnote 8.

10. See footnote 8.

11. The company calculates its non-GAAP Loss per Share as GAAP Net Loss adjusted to exclude the following: Stock based compensation, depreciation, and the change in fair value of Forfeiture Share (the change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares totaled at $1,538 thousand and $2,604 thousand for the second and first quarters of 2022, respectively) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in calculation of net loss per share.

