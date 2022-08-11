California housing affordability slides to lowest level in nearly 15 years in second-quarter 2022 as home prices set record highs and interest rates surge, C.A.R. reports

California housing affordability slides to lowest level in nearly 15 years in second-quarter 2022 as home prices set record highs and interest rates surge, C.A.R. reports

Sixteen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $883,370 median-priced home in the second quarter of 2022, down from 24 percent in first-quarter 2022 and down from 23 percent in second-quarter 2021.

A minimum annual income of $199,200 was needed to make monthly payments of $4,980 , including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 5.39 percent interest rate.

One-fourth of California home buyers were able to purchase the $677,000 median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of $152,800 was required to make a monthly payment of $3,820 .

Infographic: https://www.car.org/Global/Infographics/HAI-2022-Q2

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing affordability in California fell below 20 percent and slid to the lowest level in nearly 15 years as home prices soared to record highs in April and May and interest rates jumped to levels not seen in more than 13 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

California housing affordability slides to lowest level in nearly 15 years in second-quarter 2022 as home prices set record highs and interest rates surge. (PRNewswire)

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2022 slid to 16 percent from 24 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and was down from 23 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California hit a peak high affordability index of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $199,200 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $883,370 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2022. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $4,980, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 5.39 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.97 percent in first-quarter 2022 and 3.20 percent in second-quarter 2021. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit the highest level in more than 13 years in June as the Federal Reserve continued to raise rates aggressively in the second quarter.

With the median price of condominiums and townhomes reaching another record high in second-quarter 2022, affordability for condos and townhomes fell from the previous quarter. Twenty-five percent of California households earned the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $677,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the second quarter of 2022, which required an annual income of $152,800 to make monthly payments of $3,820. The second quarter 2022 figure was down from 37 percent a year ago.

Nationwide housing affordability also plunged in second-quarter 2022. Compared with California, nearly four in ten (38 percent) of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $413,500 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $93,200 to make monthly payments of $2,330. Nationwide affordability was a revised 49 percent a year ago.

Key points from the second-quarter 2022 Housing Affordability report include:

Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability in the second quarter of 2022 declined in all but two of 51 counties. Affordability remained level in Glenn and Santa Cruz counties.







In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area , affordability declined from the previous quarter in all counties. Alameda County and Napa tied for the least affordable Bay Area counties, at just 15 percent of households able to purchase the $1,500,000 and $1,005,000 median-priced home, respectively. Twenty-eight percent of Solano County households could afford the $625,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.







In the Southern California region, housing affordability deteriorated in all counties. Orange County was the least affordable at 12 percent, while San Bernardino County was the most affordable at 30 percent of households able to purchase the $493,000 median-priced home.







In the Central Valley region, Kings County was the most affordable at 39 percent, and San Benito was the least affordable at 17 percent.







In the Central Coast region, Santa Barbara County was the least affordable at 10 percent, and Monterey and Santa Cruz tied for the most affordable at 13 percent.







For the state as a whole, Lassen (54 percent) remained the most affordable county in California in the second quarter of 2022, followed by Kings (39 percent), Glenn (36 percent) and Shasta (36 percent). Lassen County also required the lowest minimum qualifying income ($58,800) of all counties in California to purchase a median-priced home and was the only county in the state with a minimum required income less than $60,000 .







Mono (6 percent), Santa Barbara (10 percent), San Luis Obispo (12 percent) and Orange (12 percent) were the least affordable counties in California , with each requiring at least a minimum income of $202,800 to purchase a median-priced home in the county. San Mateo required the highest minimum qualifying income to buy a median-priced home, surpassing the $500,000 benchmark for the first time to reach a record high of $512,000 . Three other counties in California requiring a minimum qualifying income of over $400,000 in second-quarter 2022 were San Francisco ($450,800) , Marin ($434,800) and Santa Clara ($428,400) .







Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Kings , dropping 17.1 points from the previous year. Mariposa (14.8 points) and Siskiyou (14.4 points) had the second and the third largest year-over-year dips in the latest quarter. Like the rest of the state, interest rate and home price surges from a year ago were the primary factors that led to the sharp drop in affordability in these counties.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 217,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Second quarter 2022 Second quarter 2022 C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 2 2022 Qtr. 1 2022

Qtr. 2 2021

Median

Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family home 16 24

23

$883,370 $4,980 $199,200 Calif. Condo/Townhome 25 32

37

$677,000 $3,820 $152,800 Los Angeles Metro Area 17 24

24

$800,000 $4,510 $180,400 Inland Empire 24 31

36

$585,000 $3,300 $132,000 San Francisco Bay Area 18 20

19

$1,495,000 $8,430 $337,200 United States 38 47

49 r $413,500 $2,330 $93,200

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 15 17

18

$1,500,000 $8,460 $338,400 Contra Costa 22 30

26

$1,001,080 $5,640 $225,600 Marin 17 21

21

$1,928,000 $10,870 $434,800 Napa 15 20

23

$1,005,000 $5,670 $226,800 San Francisco 17 20

19

$2,000,000 $11,270 $450,800 San Mateo 15 18

17

$2,270,000 $12,800 $512,000 Santa Clara 18 20

21

$1,900,000 $10,710 $428,400 Solano 28 37

40

$625,000 $3,520 $140,800 Sonoma 17 23

25

$865,500 $4,880 $195,200 Southern California















Los Angeles 16 20

22

$825,650 $4,650 $186,000 Orange 12 13

17

$1,300,000 $7,330 $293,200 Riverside 21 28

33

$640,000 $3,610 $144,400 San Bernardino 30 39

43

$493,000 $2,780 $111,200 San Diego 14 19

22

$965,870 $5,450 $218,000 Ventura 15 21

23

$939,000 $5,290 $211,600 Central Coast















Monterey 13 16

18

$875,000 $4,930 $197,200 San Luis Obispo 12 18

21

$900,000 $5,070 $202,800 Santa Barbara 10 12

13

$1,162,500 $6,550 $262,000 Santa Cruz 13 13

15

$1,350,000 $7,610 $304,400 Central Valley















Fresno 31 37

43

$424,500 $2,390 $95,600 Glenn 36 36

45

$325,500 $1,830 $73,200 Kern 32 38

45

$385,000 $2,170 $86,800 Kings 39 51

56

$357,700 $2,020 $80,800 Madera 32 38

44

$420,140 $2,370 $94,800 Merced 34 40

44

$400,000 $2,250 $90,000 Placer 27 34

35

$725,000 $4,090 $163,600 Sacramento 27 34

38

$570,000 $3,210 $128,400 San Benito 17 24

25

$859,000 $4,840 $193,600 San Joaquin 26 34

37

$560,000 $3,160 $126,400 Stanislaus 28 36

40

$480,000 $2,710 $108,400 Tulare 34 41

45

$371,000 $2,090 $83,600 Far North















Butte 28 33

33

$465,000 $2,620 $104,800 Lassen 54 61

62

$260,000 $1,470 $58,800 Plumas 32 36

39

$424,000 $2,390 $95,600 Shasta 36 42

45

$395,000 $2,230 $89,200 Siskiyou 30 42

44

$366,000 $2,060 $82,400 Tehama 33 35

38

$347,500 $1,960 $78,400 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 32 40

40

$440,000 $2,480 $99,200 Calaveras 29 35

37

$500,000 $2,820 $112,800 DelNorte 31 32

35

$350,000 $1,970 $78,800 El Dorado 24 29

31

$720,000 $4,060 $162,400 Humboldt 24 30

32

$451,500 $2,550 $102,000 Lake 33 38

43

$349,000 $1,970 $78,800 Mariposa 22 29

36

$460,000 $2,590 $103,600 Mendocino 15 24

23

$580,000 $3,270 $130,800 Mono 6 7

9

$956,500 $5,390 $215,600 Nevada 25 33

34

$590,000 $3,330 $133,200 Sutter 31 39

40

$450,000 $2,540 $101,600 Tuolumne 33 38

44

$435,000 $2,450 $98,000 Yolo 23 28

32

$655,000 $3,690 $147,600 Yuba 27 33

39

$445,000 $2,510 $100,400 r = revised

Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 5.39% (2Qtr. 2022), 3.97% (1Qtr. 2022) and 3.20% (2Qtr. 2021).

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)