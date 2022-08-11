Hyundai Motor America Selects Lopez Negrete Communications as its Hispanic Marketing Agency of Record

Agency to Support Hyundai's Multicultural Marketing Group in Reaching U.S. Hispanic Audiences

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has selected independent, Hispanic-owned and operated Lopez Negrete Communications as its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency of record. Lopez Negrete will provide strategic marketing solutions to reach and engage with diverse Latino audiences nationwide. The agency will begin general brand work immediately, followed by vehicle specific launches, beginning with the compact SUV Tucson. Hyundai has entered a multi-year agreement with Lopez Negrete following a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process.

"At Hyundai, our vision is progress for humanity, and that includes relating to multicultural communities in culture and in language," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We selected Lopez Negrete for its expertise in reaching today's multifaceted Hispanic segments in ways that truly connect with the vibrant and diverse cultures. We are excited to communicate with Latino audiences nationwide with a more strategic approach that makes us even more relatable."

"This is another important milestone in the history of our agency. To be selected as Hyundai Motor America's Hispanic Agency of Record at this time in their evolution as a brand and premier global automaker is a terrific honor. It will also be a joy to work with CMO Angela Zepeda and her truly diverse team, who are unquestionably committed to the segment, very much value and understand the power of multicultural insights and have a real grasp of the opportunity that exists within our market. There are very high standards and expectations, both creatively and strategically, and we're very excited that with the team we have in place, we are poised to overdeliver," stated Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications.

Lopez Negrete applies cultural intelligence to inspire work that matters and engages today's Latino consumer. The nation's largest independent, Hispanic-owned and operated, full-service agency is known for breakthrough creative marketing campaigns that deliver maximum return. Lopez Negrete is a founding agency member of the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

Lopez Negrete will collaborate with Hyundai to develop U.S. Hispanic marketing strategies, create new vehicle campaigns, provide experiential and social media strategy, and consult on media buying decisions. In addition to branding and product campaigns, Lopez Negrete will support future models and Hyundai Hope On Wheels activities.

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich, 37-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Sam's Club, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC, and United Airlines. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

