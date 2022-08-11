Linqto Completes Acquisition of Trustline as Move Towards Blockchain Powered Investment Exchange

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, the Main Street investment platform for private technology market securities, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Trustline, a technology platform that delivers decentralized financial services in payments, trading, and lending. Built on XRP Ledger, Trustline uses this cutting-edge technology to provide more efficient and cost-effective financial services.

According to Linqto Founder and CEO, Bill Sarris, "We acquired Trustline for its advanced blockchain technology and IP including $200,000 worth of XRP grants issued from the XRPL Grants Program. Trustline will help us build on our vision to provide access, affordability and liquidity to accredited investors. But the most valuable asset we acquired is the new association with Matt Rosendin, a progressive thinker and leader in the global blockchain community."

With the acquisition of Trustline, Linqto intends to accelerate its development of the first and only decentralized exchange for private market securities in the world. Using Trustline's proprietary technology, Linqto's exchange will be auditable, publicly transparent, and 100% on blockchain.

"Trustline is thrilled to join the innovative and groundbreaking work that Linqto is doing in making private investing simple for individual investors who have been shut out of traditional private equity asset class," said Matt Rosendin, CEO of Trustline and now VP of Ledger at Linqto. "Our two companies are perfectly aligned to democratize private markets investing for qualified investors."

About Linqto:

Linqto is a leader in liquidity in the private sector, providing accredited investors access to affordable investment opportunities in the world's top unicorns. Private investing made simple. Learn more at https://www.linqto.com/.

About Trustline:

Trustline is a full stack financial services platform build on the XRP Ledger designed to deliver efficient and cost effective payments, trading, and lending services to accredited investors.

