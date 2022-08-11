Nevada Family Firm with $150M AUM Joins Independent Financial Group

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Advisor Jim Petrizzo, founder of Petrizzo Financial in Boulder City, NV, has partnered with Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), an independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, CA.

Jim Petrizzo (center), with his wife, Michelle Petrizzo (right), and daughter, Chelsea Petrizzo (left) (PRNewswire)

Based in Boulder City, NV, Jim Petrizzo operates his family firm with his wife, Michelle Petrizzo, and daughter, Chelsea Petrizzo. Jim and Chelsea are registered financial advisors, and Michelle's role covers administrative support. Petrizzo Financial is located inside the Boulder Dam Credit Union. The firm's motto is "Our family helping your family build your financial future."

Jim Petrizzo started his firm after witnessing his aging parents' experience with exploitation at the hands of their financial advisor. "My parents were just coming into retirement age, and I was concerned that they were being taken advantage of, financially," he recalls, adding, "I wanted to go into this business to help people and treat them the way my mom and dad should have been treated." Jim had no prior experience in finance before founding Petrizzo Financial in 1991, and recently celebrated 31 years in business. "We don't do anything short-term," he said.

Petrizzo Financial joined with IFG on March 24, 2022. "We were seeking a broker-dealer that offered true independence, because we've been stuck with other firms before that tried to fit our business into a mold," said Jim. "We are thrilled to welcome Petrizzo Financial to the IFG family," said David Fischer, IFG co-founder. "We believe in helping small family firms realize their unique vision of success."

About Petrizzo Financial

Jim Petrizzo has been in business as a financial advisor since 1991; Petrizzo Financial, his family financial advisory firm, opened in Boulder City, NV in 2011. Petrizzo Financial is licensed to operate in 17 states, and currently serves over 1500 client accounts, most of which are families and retirees. To learn more about Petrizzo Financial, please contact Michelle Petrizzo at mpetrizzo@ifgrr.com

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 640 independent financial professionals across 389 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020 for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG "#12 Among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego" in 2020. To learn more about IFG, visit ifgsd.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Saunders

IFG

(800) 269-1903

psaunders@ifgsd.com

Independent Financial Group Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Independent Financial Group