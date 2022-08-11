New integration offers enhanced two-way sync of projects, invoices, and expenses between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowify, leaders in the construction business management software space, announced today the release of the Knowify Connector - a new and improved integration with QuickBooks Online Advanced which further simplifies the financial management of construction projects for contractors. Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, has made the connector available for all users who utilize both QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify at no additional cost.

Knowify and QuickBooks (PRNewswire)

The Knowify Connector makes it easier than ever for construction businesses to collect data on projects, invoices, and expenses in a single place, eliminating the need for double-data-entry and preserving data quality. The nearly real-time sync of data between the platforms means that users can evaluate project profitability in real-time, and better understand where they have cost overruns. The Connector enables project managers and financial professionals to work in lockstep, so projects can progress without interruption, and the impact of an individual project's profitability on the overall business can be quickly gauged.

"The Knowify Connector has made the already deep integration between QuickBooks Online Advanced and Knowify even more powerful and accessible." Said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify. "Knowify's mission is to give growing construction companies the tools and guidance needed to execute on projects more efficiently and to understand how each project they take on is affecting their business overall. The Knowify Connector gives contractors faster, more accurate project data, so they can have a clear idea of how their projects and overall business are performing."

Key Benefits:

Streamline your project processes: Avoid dual data entry for projects created in Knowify and corresponding project financials in QuickBooks Online Advanced. Track performance at a glance: Share project info between Knowify and QuickBooks Online Advanced, to quickly gauge profitability and see actualized project costs vs budget broken down by materials, equipment, labor, and more. See project updates in real time: Business owners and financial professionals working in QuickBooks Online Advanced and your project managers operating in Knowify can work in sync using the latest project information.

To learn more about Knowify, visit: https://www.knowify.com/

To learn more about the Knowify Connector, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/bookkeeping/whats-new-in-quickbooks-online-june-2022/

To learn more about QuickBooks Online Advanced for Construction, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/industry/construction/

About Knowify

Founded in 2016, Knowify's business management software empowers trade contractors and subcontractors to build their business with confidence using a simple but powerful suite of tools. With the ability to create proposals, track employee time and expenses, track job-costs at a granular level, and handle invoicing, Knowify shows the impact every job is having on your business, so you know exactly which projects to focus on. Knowify acts as a single source of truth for every project, eliminating all the manual data entry and expense tracking that keeps business owners and managers tied up at their desk. Knowify also features an extensive integration with Intuit QuickBooks, and is a top-rated construction solution on Intuit's Apps.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Preview of the Knowify Connector (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knowify