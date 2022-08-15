The Cat Is Back: 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat -- Most Powerful SUV Ever -- Returns to Dodge Lineup

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is back for 2023 model year and ready to reclaim its rightful mantle as the most powerful SUV on the planet. The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat loses nothing in its rebirth, once again fueled by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine producing 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. (PRNewswire)

Enthusiast demand drives the rebirth of Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat after initial run as a single-year model

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat revealed during first day of three-day Dodge Speed Week event, which will also include announcements on Dodge Gateway Muscle and Future Muscle products on August 16 and August 17 , respectively

Three-row muscle SUV 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat delivers 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque and joins Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in offering SRT Hellcat models

Durango SRT Hellcat clocks 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph

Durango SRT Hellcat expands Durango lineup to six models, joining the Durango SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel and SRT 392

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat opens for orders in September 2022

For complete information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is back for 2023 model year and ready to reclaim its rightful mantle as the most powerful SUV on the planet.

The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat loses nothing in its rebirth, once again fueled by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine producing 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. The Durango SRT Hellcat, first introduced as a one-year-only model for 2021, storms back to life thanks to enthusiast demand and remains the perfect choice for SUV muscle enthusiasts with families.

"The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has generated a crazy amount of enthusiasm and demand since it was introduced in 2020 — we even extended its initial production run — so it seemed appropriate to bring back the most powerful SUV ever as part of our historic 2023 model-year Dodge lineup," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Muscle enthusiasts also have families, and the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat can get those families where they want to go and has the ability to tow 8,700 pounds."

The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was revealed at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the first day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event, featuring announcements on current Dodge products. Dodge Speed Week will include additional announcements on Dodge Gateway Muscle and Future Muscle products on August 16 and August 17, respectively.

The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has numbers to back up its performance claims: the Hellcat can move from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, click off a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 mph.

Dodge Durango once again joins Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in offering SRT Hellcat models. The Durango SRT Hellcat also expands the Durango lineup to six models, joining the Durango SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel and SRT 392.

Orders for the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will open in September 2022, with the Hellcat scheduled to arrive in dealerships in early 2023.

Heart of a Hellcat — Revived

The 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat remains Dodge to its core, starting under the hood where the heart of a Hellcat continues to beat. SRT engineers developed and tested the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 Hellcat engine to optimize it for the Durango. As with the previous Durango SRT Hellcat, key engine performance features and components include:

Dedicated cooling circuit for the charge air coolers integrated in the supercharger housing, including a pump, coolant reservoir and heat exchanger, designed to keep air flowing into the engine cooler than 140 degrees Fahrenheit

Twin-screw rotors in the supercharger set close to minimize air leakage and ensure maximum performance

Integrated electronic bypass valve regulates boost pressure to a maximum of 11.6 psi (80 kPa); the 2.38-liter supercharger uses a drive ratio of 2.36:1 and has a maximum speed of 14,600 rpm

Cast-iron engine block with water jackets between the cylinders for optimal cooling

Forged-steel crankshaft with induction-hardened bearing surfaces

Specially tuned crankshaft damper, burst tested to 13,000 rpm

High-strength, forged-alloy pistons

Powder-forged connecting rods with high-load-capacity bushings and diamond-like, carbon-coated piston pins

Piston-cooling oil jets

Heat-treated aluminum-alloy cylinder heads

Sodium-cooled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and steel-alloy heads that stand up to temperatures as high as 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit (900 degrees Celsius)

Cold-air scoop in lower front fascia helps feed the supercharger and the Hellcat engine's 92-mm throttle body

Exhaust system tuned to deliver a throaty Dodge DNA sound

TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission includes steering-wheel-mounted paddles for manual-style shifting and has seven available Drive modes – Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco and Valet.

The Durango SRT Hellcat inherits distinct Dodge DNA, with bold styling including a front fascia featuring a chin splitter, engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction. The rear spoiler provides aerodynamic balance and a significant measure of rear downforce of 140 lbs. @ 180 mph.

Durango's forward-leaning profile includes LED low/high headlamps, LED daytime running lamp (DRL) signatures and a sculpted hood and grille. The front end creates a wide cross-car read. SRT Hellcat fender badges stamp the Durango as a Hellcat.

Inside, the driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring an available 10.1-inch touchscreen angled 7 degrees toward the driver. Unique to the SRT Hellcat are red-accented gauges and standard heated and ventilated Nappa leather with suede front seats with an embroidered SRT logo.

Additional Durango SRT Hellcat model highlights include:

Standard electric power steering (EPS) with selectable steering tuning for increased grip

EPS and SRT drive modes accessible via the 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment screen, allowing drivers to choose their behind-the-wheel experience by controlling inputs such as shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction, all-wheel drive (AWD) and suspension

Unique Uconnect features for Durango SRT models include:

SRT Drive modes with settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track, and a Custom setting so drivers can choose individual preferences

Launch Control feature is easily accessed from a toggle switch in the cockpit, managing tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration

Launch Assist uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and in milliseconds adjusts engine torque to regain full grip

Excellent braking performance thanks to massive Brembo high-performance six-piston, two-piece (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers, and vented rotors at all four corners measuring 15.75 inches (front) and 13.8 inches (rear)

Durango-specific tuning, weight distribution, wheelbase and reduced understeer equals more grip and improved cornering

Customize the Cat

Enthusiasts will have more options to personalize the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with available Plus and Premium packages that deliver even more content. The Plus package for the Durango SRT Hellcat includes high-performance Laguna leather seats, trailer tow group, a power sunroof and adaptive and advanced safety features.

The Premium package adds to the Plus features with red seatbelts, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon fiber interior accents and a Harman Kardon 19-speaker sound system.

The Durango SRT Hellcat revealed at M1 Concourse showcases the available Blacktop package, which includes Gloss Black badging, Gloss Black mirror caps and 20-inch Black Noise wheels.

