Cockroach Labs Appoints Former Amazon General Counsel Michelle Wilson to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced Michelle Wilson, former SVP and General Counsel for Amazon, will be joining its Board of Directors as the first independent director. Her arrival to Cockroach Labs aligns with the company's explosive growth in the cloud database market.

Wilson has served on the boards of Pinterest, Okta, Zendesk and Stripe, where she served on and chaired various committees including Nominating and Corporate Governance. This follows a 13-year tenure as SVP and general counsel for Amazon, during which she was an essential member of the senior executive team, contributing to operational and strategic decisions across the company's retail, cloud computing, content and hardware businesses.

"Michelle brings a wealth of experience from both operational and board director roles. Her expertise will inform Cockroach Labs' mission to help our customers build world-changing applications. She will be an essential member of our board and we are grateful to have her wisdom," said Spencer Kimball, CEO and Co-Founder of Cockroach Labs. "We are exploiting what the cloud offers to build a scalable, global and serverless database. Michelle's operational experience, as well as her board roles at relevant companies in our ecosystem, will be invaluable assets."

As a director on the Cockroach Labs Board of Directors, Wilson will work closely with the senior leadership team to support the company's customer service and engagement program, product development and international growth strategy, following the recent announcement of the company's expansion into the EMEA market.

"The database industry is undergoing a tremendous transformation, one that has welcomed a surge of new, innovative solutions to market," said Wilson. "It's clear that Cockroach Labs has a bold vision and a unique opportunity to seize the cloud database-as-a-service opportunity. I look forward to working alongside the Board of Directors and leadership team as we continue on that journey."

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

