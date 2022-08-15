Curate Biosciences Appoints Daniel Getts, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

Getts strengthens the Curate Board with clinical development experience as founder and CEO of Myeloid Therapeutics

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curate Biosciences, a key enabling technology company for cell therapy manufacturing, today announced that Daniel Getts, Ph.D., cofounder and CEO of Myeloid Therapeutics, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. Getts is an immunologist by training and a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record in building and financing companies focused on creating next-generation immunotherapies. Dr. Getts will provide strategic guidance to Curate Biosciences as it approaches commercialization of its transformational Curate® Cell Processing system, fulfilling its commitment to deliver technologies that ensure faster, better, and more cost-effective access to cell therapies for patients.

Curate Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/Curate Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely pleased to have Daniel join our Board. Daniel brings with him a deep understanding of the cell therapy space, with significant experience in translational science, operational leadership and commercial acumen," said Mike Grisham, CEO of Curate Biosciences. "His breadth and depth of expertise will strengthen our Board and will be invaluable as we bring our life-saving Curate® Platform to patients."

Dr. Getts commented, "I am thrilled to join the Board of Curate Biosciences, who share a vision to innovate the cell therapy field. Curate Biosciences has technology capable of transforming cell therapy manufacturing. The data show that the cell separation technology is transformative and will support the development of more efficacious and cost-effective therapies for patients. I look forward to harnessing my drug development and clinical translation expertise to accelerate the deployment of Curate's exciting technologies to improve the lives of patients."

Dr. Getts is founder and CEO of Myeloid Therapeutics, a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid and innate biology to engineer novel therapies that elicit a broad immune response for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Myeloid is advancing a broad portfolio of clinical and preclinical candidates designed to enable full immune system responses. Before Dr. Getts started Myeloid, he was Vice President of Research at TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR), a biotechnology company pioneering novel engineered T cell therapies to fight solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. In addition to supporting the companies $125M B round and $80M IPO, Getts led the company's target discovery, preclinical and translational research programs. This culminated in numerous patent applications, a robust pipeline, and a successfully filed investigational new drug application. Prior to TCR2 Therapeutics, Dr. Getts was primary inventor, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cour Pharmaceuticals, a nanotechnology platform company focused on autoimmunity and inflammation. At Cour his team supported the development of the world's first biodegradable intravenously infused immune tolerance therapy, which was subsequently out-licensed to Takeda for more than $400M. Prior to Cour he served as the scientific program lead at Tolera Therapeutics. Dr. Getts is decorated scientist and an inventor, with more than 20 patented and patent pending technologies in the fields of cell and gene therapy, RNA and immunology. He has more than 45 peer-reviewed publications, including highly cited papers in Nature Biotechnology, Science Translational Medicine, and Nature Communications. Dr. Getts holds a PhD in Medicine from the University of Sydney and an MBA from Western Michigan University.

About Curate Biosciences

Curate Biosciences is a life science company located in Carlsbad, CA, developing what standard cell processing technologies have failed to provide: the best quality starting material to dramatically reduce the total vein-to-vein cost. Curate Biosciences is advancing its platform technology - The Curate® Cell Processing System - to allow a faster path to cleaner and larger quantities of starting cells, one of the significant bottlenecks in gene and cell therapies. The Curate® Cell Processing System gently isolates leukocytes using Deterministic Cell Separation™ (DCS), an advanced, high speed microfluidic technology that gently separates cells based on size. Optimized for processing apheresis and cell culture samples, the Curate platform obtains larger quantities of healthier leukocytes compared to other separation technologies.

