Main Line Health Hospitals Are Top Performers in New Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Ratings

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Health today announced that its acute care hospitals have been rated as top national performers in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, with Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital all ranked in the highest tiers.

Main Line Health (PRNewswire)

All four of Main Line Health's acute care hospitals have been rated as top performers.

The overall ratings show how well each hospital performed on average compared to others in the United States. The ratings range from one to five stars. Results are based on data from 2020 and 2021, highlighting Main Line Health's commitment to quality and safety during the pandemic.

Main Line Health acute care hospitals received the following ratings:

Lankenau Medical Center — 5 stars

Bryn Mawr Hospital — 5 stars

Paoli Hospital — 5 stars

Riddle Hospital — 4 stars

The Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings summarize data from a variety of measures across five categories—mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. Overall, 13.8% of hospitals received 5 stars.

"This is an incredible achievement but is no surprise," said Jack Lynch, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Main Line Health. "Every day, our employees, medical staff and volunteers go above and beyond to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care. Achieving excellence in patient safety and patient experience is not just the responsibility of those at the bedside. It involves a collective commitment by every member of our team because we all have a role in making Main Line Health a great place to give and receive care. Congratulations to all of our employees for their dedication to our patients, visitors and staff."

For more information about the ratings, visit the CMS Care Compare site.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine for treating and curing disease, playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to be the region's premier choice for clinical care, research, and education. A team of more than 10,000 employees, 3,000 nurses and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health System.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's premier facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care, and service, including U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, System Magnet® designation; the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect, equity, and inclusion, has proudly received awards in this area and has embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education, and research to help patients stay healthy and live their best lives.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Main Line Health