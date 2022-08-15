S&P Global Mobility Names Mark Rechtin as Executive Editor

Rechtin will lead editorial efforts in transforming S&P Global Mobility insights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Mobility, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and a world leader in data, technology, and expertise, today announced it has hired award-winning journalist, analyst, and editor Mark Rechtin for the newly created role of Executive Director and Executive Editor.

Rechtin brings three decades of automotive editorial experience to the new role, having worked for 20 years at Automotive News covering the Asian OEM presence in the U.S. market, as well as the rise of Tesla. Rechtin also led Consumer Reports' automotive team, transforming how the organization analyzed data editorially. Most recently, he was editor-in-chief of MotorTrend.

Rechtin is the recipient of numerous prestigious honors for his prescient and detailed dissection of the auto industry, capped by the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Award for his previous work.

Rechtin will be part of the automotive leadership team and will report to Kristen Balasia, vice president of consulting, S&P Global Mobility.

Joe LaFeir, president, Automotive Insights, S&P Global Mobility, said, "I'm delighted to bring Mark on board during the industry's transformative period into electrification, autonomy, and mobility. Mark's exceptional understanding and knowledge of the industry – from R&D and product development, to sales and marketing and service, to supplier and dealer business, will provide significant value for our clients moving forward. His ability to lead the editorial analysis of competitive market trends will be essential to enriching S&P Global Mobility's client interactions and distilling our authoritative voice."

Rechtin added, "It is a thrill to join S&P Global Mobility, unquestionably the leader in syndicated automotive data and analytics. This is a critical time when the industry is transitioning legacy business models into dynamic new solutions. I look forward to helping transform S&P Global Mobility insight and information into editorial guidance that helps drive engagement and catalyzes S&P Global Mobility's clients across the value chain – from OEMs to suppliers and retail clients."

Rechtin will be based in Los Angeles and work with S&P Global Mobility clients worldwide.

