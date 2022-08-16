For the 3rd Time, Compliancy Group Appears on the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Compliancy Group has earned a spot on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"We strive to grow each year, adding to our product automation, features, and functionality, and exploring new regulatory markets to become a one-stop shop for compliance. Being honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year cements our place as the best compliance solution on the market. Thanks to our clients and partners for their continued trust, and to our employees for transforming us from a by the bootstraps business to a thriving company through their hard work, grit, and dedication." - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Compliancy Group

Using automated software and dedicated Compliance Coaches, Compliancy Group removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA. They give healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty and profitability of their business while reducing risk. Get compliant today!

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

