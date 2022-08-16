Bearaby Ranks 82nd on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

The DTC home wellness brand is recognized as 6th fastest growing company in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Bearaby , the sustainable home wellness brand dedicated to design-forward products for mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, is No. 82 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with three-year revenue growth of over 5,500%. The prestigious list, which has included previous winners such as Under Armour, CLIF Bar, and Patagonia, ranked Bearaby 5th in consumer products and 6th in New York City.

Bearaby launched in 2018 with its patented flagship Napper, a first-of-its-kind knitted weighted blanket made of organic cotton. The brand's completely sustainable, plastic-free blanket created a new product category, disrupting a 30-year old industry laden with artificial fillers and synthetics detrimental to the earth and introducing a design-forward, breathable alternative. Since launch, Bearaby has experienced significant growth, nearly tripling its team, expanding into new product categories, and securing multiple patents on its innovative weighted blanket.

"We are thrilled to be included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and are humbled to receive this award among such great company," said Kathrin Hamm, Bearaby Founder and CEO. "Our continued growth is a testament to our loyal community and the incredible work of our team to destigmatize sleep and champion innovation and sustainability."

Most recently, Bearaby launched the Hugget , a planet-friendly sensory knot pillow aimed to deliver stress-relieving benefits. Each stylish and sustainable Hugget is designed in Bearaby's signature chunky knit style, and crafted from the brand's latest material innovation, Melofoam™, an all-natural, breathable, fully biodegradable responsive rubber made from sap tapped directly from rubber trees. The zero-waste process creates a pillow that is entirely compostable, continuing Bearaby's legacy of products with a fully eco-friendly life-cycle.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information on Bearaby, visit www.bearaby.com .

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a joyful, sustainable wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

