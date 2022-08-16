CyberRatings.org Announces New Web Browser Test Results for 2022

Three of the world's leading browsers were measured for Phishing and Malware protection with time to block and protection over time as key metrics in test scores.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has published the results of its 2022 Web Browser Security Test. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox were tested for Phishing Protection and Malware Protection running on Windows 10 and 11.

CyberRatings.org Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberRatings.org) (PRNewswire)

Key metrics for Phishing and Malware protection include time to block and protection over time.

The Malware tests ran for 24 days with 96 discrete test runs. Phishing tests ran for 20 days with 80 discrete test runs. The reports include measurements of protection against fresh new attacks, consistency of protection over time, and how effective the browser protection was overall.

The ability to warn potential victims that they are about to land on a malicious website or click on a suspicious URL puts web browsers in a unique position to protect the user from an attack. Websites that trick users into downloading malware and phishing campaigns often used for criminal activity have short lifespans, so it is essential that the URL is discovered and added to the reputation system as quickly as possible. A good reputation system must be both accurate and fast to achieve high catch rates.

"Phishing attacks pose a significant risk to individuals and organizations by threatening to compromise or acquire sensitive personal and corporate information," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "Phishing and Ransomware attacks continue to rise year over year. Consumers should not override the warnings offered by their web browser protection but instead take advantage of the free offering."

Key Take-Aways :

Malware protection:

Phishing protection:

Average time to block a URL from malware:

Average time to block a phishing URL:

The Comparative Test Reports provide detailed results for each product. As a service to the community, CyberRatings.org is providing these reports for free.

The following browsers were tested :

Google Chrome: Version 101.0.1210.53- 102.0.5005.115

Microsoft Edge: Version 101.0.1210.47 - 102.0.1254.39

Mozilla Firefox: Version 100.0.1 - 101.0.1

Additional Resources

Follow CyberRatings.org on Twitter

Follow CyberRatings.org on LinkedIn

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberRatings.org