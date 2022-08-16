Haunt O' Ween NJ Brings A Frightfully Fun & Wholly Immersive Experience To New Jersey

ONE-OF-A-KIND ALL-AGES EVENT BRINGS HALLOWEEN TO LIFE IN ONE BEWITCHED EXPANSIVE PLACE

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Experiential Supply Co ., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company that drives high profile viral destination experiences, and Fever, the global entertainment discovery platform, today announced their groundbreaking one-of-a-kind Halloween experience: Haunt O' Ween NJ will land in New Jersey this Halloween. The fully immersive spooktacular event will take place September 30th - October 31st, 2022 at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd. in Holmdel, New Jersey. Hundreds of thousands of guests are expected to enjoy over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, spooky fun, and authentic Halloween environments in the entire country. The storied Southern Cal state-of-the-art event has chosen New Jersey to begin its national expansion.

Haunt O’ Ween NJ 2022, An expansive and interactive Halloween playground for all ages (PRNewswire)

All Hallows Eve, by its very nature and origin, has always been communal - bringing people together for the shared escapade of turning fear into fun. Though the past two years have put a wrinkle in that, Haunt O' Ween's epic concept is one of the first in the country to put the entire holiday on display in one place - in one very vast and unique format.

Comprised of nine distinctive and wholly immersive worlds, Haunt O' Ween NJ lets guests adventure through the massive grounds with thousands of photo ops, over 25 live character performers that they can engage and interact with, face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, dancing, and more. Additionally, there is no time limit, so guests are welcome to stay for hours and enjoy all the ghoulish mayhem.

Specialized attractions include: Dance Domes in Beyond The Grave Rave, rides, games, and an inordinate amount of candy. The organizers have spent almost $1,000,000 on candy - all to trick and treat the attendees. Additionally, live music, stunt performances, and pumpkin carving will also thrill New Jersey guests this year.

"We've worked very hard this year to put on the country's largest and most magical Halloween experience for all ages. Over 200,000 square feet of immersive thematics flooded with interactivity, all built on the foundation of Halloween – trick-or-treating, pumpkins, costumes, and spooky fun," said Jasen Smith, Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer. "We cannot wait to welcome thousands of families in the Southern Cal and New Jersey area this year to our massive creation. Make sure to bring your sweet tooth this year!"

Experiential Supply was born in the entertainment industry, putting on large scale experiences for film studios in Hollywood. From themed interactive screenings to multimillion-dollar micro theme parks to promote theatrical releases, the events were always free to attend and promotional in nature. Once the pandemic hit, the company began creating their own experiences - Haunt O' Ween was born in October 2020. The original experience was designed as a drive-thru in the Los Angeles area to make sure kids could still trick or treat. Cars would drive from house to house (that were built by the company) and candy was quite literally dumped into their cars. Similarly crafted Southern California-based events are their Christmas Wonderland and Sugar Rush - a candy-inspired Wonka-like world.

In 2021, Haunt O' Ween transformed into an in-person format, focusing on the engaging nature of Halloween and immersing guests in a myriad of activities. Over 100,000 attendees received over 3,000,000 pieces of candy. Bringing the event to New Jersey in 2022 is part of its plan to offer this type of complete immersion to Halloween fans everywhere.

"This is about families having a safe and incredibly fun place to enjoy the holiday and there's just nothing like it." adds Smith.

There will be plenty of food and beverages available so that families can enjoy a full night out. Past sponsorships include FX - What We Do in The Shadows, Warner Bros. Pictures The Witches, KiwiCo, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, Malibu Wines, and The Addams Family 2.

Haunt O' Ween NJ is brought to you by Experiential Supply and Fever, two experts in their fields. Both teams have partnered to curate this production, bringing decades of experience in the sector while continuing to conquer and elevate the immersive space together. With its cutting-edge concept and constant innovation, Haunt O' Ween will continue to grow into a national phenomenon.

Tickets start at $40. Tickets can be purchased at www.hauntoween.com . For a taste of all Haunt O' Ween NJ has to offer, please visit: https://vimeo.com/627608821

About Experiential Supply

Experiential Supply is an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more!

About Fever

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

Contact:

Shae Savin

Experiential Supply

732-691-8559

Info@experientialsupply.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Experiential Supply