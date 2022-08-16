Volly Welcomes Industry Veteran Katharine Loveland as Chief Executive Officer

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of dynamic technology and marketing services for banks and mortgage companies, is proud to announce the appointment of Katharine Loveland as Chief Executive Officer. Jerry Halbrook, who has been Chief Executive Officer for the past three plus years, will transition to Executive Chairman.

Volly's technology provides digital engagement platforms, lending technology, and creative marketing services to facilitate the lending process for the borrower as well as the loan officer. Volly is a portfolio company of New Capital Partners, an operationally focused, lower middle-market private equity firm based in Birmingham, AL.

Loveland brings over 15 years of mortgage technology and financial services experience in driving growth across a broad portfolio of services and markets. Loveland will lead Volly's continued expansion in the mortgage technology market through new and innovative services backed by technology and industry expertise.

"Kat brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong track record of building customer relationships and executing on strategic initiatives in the mortgage industry," says Volly board member James Outland. "We appreciate Jerry's leadership for the past three and a half years."

Loveland most recently served as Vice President of Customer Success at Reggora. Prior to Reggora, she was an Executive Vice President with Accenture, where she led the Mortgage Cadence Delivery and Client Success teams. During her tenure at Accenture, she managed several teams, including Professional Services, Training, Client Success Executives, Strategic Engagement Managers, and Solution Architecture.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Volly team," said Loveland. "I look forward to scaling Volly's business by bolstering our customers' ability to thrive in this volatile mortgage market through the use of Volly's comprehensive technology suite of products and services."

"We are delighted to welcome Kat to the CEO role for its next phase of growth," said Jerry Halbrook, former CEO and Executive Chairman of Volly.

Loveland is a graduate of Dartmouth College and holds an International MBA from the University of Denver - Daniels College of Business with additional leadership credentials earned from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Sloan School of Management.

About Volly

Volly powers borrower journeys with world-class lending technology and a team of marketing specialists with extensive industry experience. Volly provides an overall better financing process by ensuring that borrower, lender, and real estate professional operate in total synchronicity throughout a transaction. For more information, visit www.myvolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial, and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

