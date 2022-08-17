ALWAYS BEST CARE ANSWERS INCREASED DEMAND FOR SENIOR CARE WITH NEW TERRITORY GROWTH IN WASHINGTON STATE, TEXAS AND FLORIDA

Leading Senior Care Franchise Follows Year of Double-Digit Sales Growth with New Franchisee Agreements Signed and Continued Focus on Nationwide Expansion

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that it has signed new franchise agreements in Seattle, Washington, Orlando, Florida, and Humble, Texas, welcoming new owners to the system and expanding its brand presence in key states. These agreements come as the leading senior care franchise system in the United States continues to capitalize on over 10% sales growth in 2021 and an increased demand for in-home senior care by targeting new markets around the country for expansion.

Always Best Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Always Best Care) (PRNewswire)

"The need for in-home senior care is more pressing than ever, with about 10,000 seniors turning 65 every day," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "Non-medical in-home care providers had an opportunity to shine during the pandemic, proving their worth to seniors and their adult children who began to view in-home care as a safer, more effective alternative to facilities. In addition, more payers now cover care that keeps seniors in their homes and out of hospitals. Those are just a few of the developments that have converged over the last few years to make our business model very attractive to new owners."

Three new franchise agreements Always Best Care recently signed include:

Sarah Cave , Seattle, Washington – Covering Seattle Metro

Rocio and Matias Condigiani, Orlando, Florida – Covering Southeast Orlando

Marisa Thompson , Humble, Texas – Covering Humble Metro

Franchise opportunities are now available in many new territories with a growing population of senior homeowners. Markets open for development include key cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Southern California, Oregon and Washington state.

"Our franchisees want to positively impact the lives of seniors in their communities while owning a rewarding business at the same time. Always Best Care's franchise system allows them to build that business without starting from scratch. Our award-winning training and support systems set franchisees up for success," added Brown.

Individuals interested in leveraging Always Best Care's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas should contact Sean Hart at rshart@abc-seniors.com, call 916-545-2786 or visit home-care-franchise.alwaysbestcare.com.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

