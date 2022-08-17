Anthology Student Recognized for 8th Consecutive Year of Growth

Learner-centric Student Information System Named Market Leader According to Tambellini Group

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today marked eight consecutive years of growth for its student information system (SIS), Anthology Student. According to the Tambellini Group's recently published 2022 Student Systems U.S. Higher Education Market Share, Trends, and Leaders Report, Anthology was among the top solutions selected by U.S. higher education institutions last year and selected by the most institutions in the private, for-profit sector. The report notes that thirteen not-for-profit institutions also selected Anthology Student.

Anthology's momentum continues in 2022 as institutions like BYU-Pathway Worldwide, Eastern Arizona College, a full community college system in the state of Maine, and a northeast institution serving more than 15,000 students annually, among numerous others, have selected Anthology Student.

"We have witnessed a resurgence of student system selections as the market begins its post-pandemic recovery with institutions now investing in strategies related to student engagement, belongingness and student success," said Vicki Tambellini, President and CEO of Tambellini Group. "Anthology Student has demonstrated stability and growth and strongly appeals to institutions with nontraditional, competency-based and continuing education requirements. The solution demonstrates the ability to scale in private, for-profit and online educational settings, as well."

A cloud-based solution that manages the entire academic lifecycle of a learner, Anthology Student delivers a modern system that meets the evolving needs of today's institutions. This spring, Anthology unveiled new features driven by student feedback including an updated portal interface that supports a more streamlined, user-friendly experience. Recognizing the opportunity to complement its Degree Audit functionality, the company also launched Degree Pathways in Anthology Student to add a forward-looking experience that helps learners plan out their path to graduation. Anthology is also set to introduce a new intuitive rules engine for easily pairing pre and co-requisites later this year.

"We are focused on enhancing the full client experience for Anthology Student, from implementation through support, and those efforts are reflected in Tambellini Group's research," said JD White, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "We're also unlocking the power of data not just within Anthology Student, but across our full education technology ecosystem, to help institutions improve outcomes and work more efficiently through connected insights that are captured across core solutions."

Anthology Student is designed to support better outcomes for traditional and non-traditional students, creating a more convenient campus experience with easy access to degree progress, financial aid and career services. Anthology Student also positively impacts institutional competitiveness through automation, supporting efficiency and helping institutions to optimize academic programs in partnership with faculty.

