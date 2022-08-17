Commercial Class Action Litigation Partner Mohamed Awan Joins Crowell & Moring

Focuses on complex commercial and financial services litigation, as well as Section 230 cases

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed Awan joins Crowell & Moring as a partner in its Litigation and Mass Tort, Product, and Consumer Litigation groups, where he will provide clients with valuable experience in consumer class actions, complex commercial litigation, and financial services litigation. One of his areas of focus is defending companies in matters related to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a federal law that shields companies against civil lawsuits for content posted on their platforms by a third party.

Awan has significant experience litigating class action matters in federal courts around the country, including multiple warranty claim class actions for one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the United States. He also represents clients in various litigation matters arising from mergers and acquisitions, including those concerning broken deals, material adverse change provisions, takeover defenses, activist shareholders, fraud, and breach of representations and warranties. Awan joins the firm from Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP where he was a partner in the litigation practice. Prior to that, Awan was a corporate lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis in New York.

"Mohamed will be a true asset to Crowell clients, having background in both class action and financial services litigation," said April Ross, vice-chair of the Mass Tort, Product, and Consumer Litigation Group at Crowell & Moring. "His experience handling product liability and warranty matters and his experience managing large, multi-jurisdictional matters will expand our class action bench and enhance our national litigation platform."

Awan is the latest addition to the firm's financial services practice. In April 2021, the firm combined with financial services powerhouse Kibbe & Orbe; a few months later, Brian Hail and Rick Hyman joined the firm's New York office; and in December 2021, a highly-regarded derivatives team joined the firm's London office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mohamed to the firm and look forward to introducing him and his deep experience to our clients," said Keith Harrison, co-chair of the Litigation Group at Crowell & Moring. "He brings a broad range of talents and an impressive track record in the complex commercial litigation and financial services spaces that will benefit corporate clients navigating challenges to their business. Whether it is in contract disputes, shareholder derivative suits, securities matters, and beyond, Mohamed is poised to truly make an impact."

Awan earned his law degree, cum laude, from the American University Washington College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan. He previously clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence P. Zatkoff, of the Eastern District of Michigan. Awan is a former board member of New American Leaders, a nonprofit group that supports increasing diversity among elected officials.

"I was drawn to Crowell's sophisticated, national platform that tackles the most complex of litigation cases," said Awan. "Having worked in parallel with several of the firm's lawyers on related matters, I couldn't have been more impressed — certainly by their skillful handling of the cases, but also by their innovative thinking and collaboration. As a diverse lawyer, I also appreciate the opportunity to join a firm that puts a sincere, authentic focus on crucial issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. I am thrilled to be joining the Crowell team."

