CSL Announces Positive Top-Line Phase 3 Results for Garadacimab as Preventive Treatment in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

CSL is on track to file for regulatory approvals at the end of the current fiscal year and will present full data set at an upcoming scientific congress

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology leader CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), today announced positive top-line Phase 3 results for garadacimab (CSL312), the company's investigational first-in-class monoclonal antibody inhibiting Factor XIIa being developed as a long-term preventive treatment for patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). The study met its primary and secondary efficacy objectives and also demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability. CSL aims to begin filing with global health authorities at the end of the current fiscal year for full approval.

CSL (PRNewswire)

The multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm study (also known as VANGUARD) evaluated the efficacy and safety of monthly subcutaneous garadacimab administration in the prevention of HAE attacks compared to the placebo for six months. Full results from the study will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress and published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"These results underscore our belief that garadacimab has the potential to become a transformative first-in-class therapy for people living with HAE, a patient group that CSL has been serving for many years," said Dr. Bill Mezzanotte, Executive Vice President, Head of R&D, Chief Medical Officer for CSL. "CSL's promise to patients guides us to meet their unmet need by pursuing the type of disruptive innovation we believe garadacimab represents. We look forward to sharing the full results of our phase 3 study in the coming months."

About HAE and Garadacimab

HAE is a rare, genetic and potentially life-threatening condition that causes painful, debilitating and unpredictable episodes of swelling of the abdomen, larynx, face and extremities, among other areas of the body.

Garadacimab is a novel Factor XIIa-inhibitory monoclonal antibody (FXIIa mAb) currently in Phase 3 clinical development as a new type of once-monthly subcutaneous prophylactic treatment for attacks related to HAE, a form of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Garadacimab uniquely inhibits the plasma protein, FXIIa. When FXIIa is activated, it initiates the cascade of events leading to edema formation. By targeting FXIIa, garadacimab inhibits the HAE cascade at its origin as compared with other HAE therapies that target downstream mediators. Garadacimab was discovered and optimized by scientists at CSL's Bio21–based Research site, with formulation and manufacturing for the clinical programs completed at the CSL Broadmeadows Biotech Manufacturing Facility.

Orphan-drug designation for garadacimab as an investigational therapy for hereditary angioedema has been granted by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

CSL is also investigating garadacimab for other indications, beyond HAE, where FXIIa inhibition may play an important role in improving clinical outcomes, including pulmonary fibrosis.

About CSL

CSL Limited (ASX: CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 30,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information visit www.csl.com.

