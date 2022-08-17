LA Metro Partners with Strive Well-Being Inc. for Innovative Transit Ambassador Program as a Strategy to Improve the Customer Experience, Increase Ridership, and Reinforce Public Safety

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved a bold initiative to pioneer a multi-year transit ambassador program throughout its bus and rail system. Metro is contracting with Strive, a reputable and experienced wellness and community health partner, to implement and manage a diverse team of transit ambassadors. Strive will work collaboratively with local community-based organizations to offer a trauma-informed and rider assistance solution. The program is part of Metro's plan to bring non-law enforcement representatives to improve the customer experience, reinforce public safety, and increase ridership on its transit system.

This program is the first of its kind in the region, and will employ 300+ ambassadors from diverse L.A. County neighborhoods. Strive will provide ambassadors trained in unconscious bias identification, trauma-informed response, de-escalation, cultural/situational awareness, customer service, disability awareness, and public safety.

Friendly ambassadors will provide a high-quality customer service experience and orient passengers with general transit information such as directing customers and paying for fares. They will also work closely with community-based crisis intervention teams and be equipped to call dedicated personnel within Metro's public safety ecosystem.

Amit Sangani , Strive Well-Being Inc. President:

"Our team is very excited to support the Los Angeles community with this innovative and forward-thinking initiative. We look forward to delivering a 'care-first' approach while improving the overall customer experience and reinforcing safety for public transportation in the region."

Stephanie Wiggins , Metro CEO:

"Our top priority is to improve the customer experience- including making sure our riders feel safe. In the coming months, we expect customers will see a noticeable difference with our transit ambassadors in place. Once they deploy, transit ambassadors will greet riders and help our customers have positive interactions with our system. Ambassadors will also work closely with community-based crisis intervention teams and be able to call dedicated safety personnel when needed quickly. Thank you to the Metro Board of Directors for approving this new program; I look forward to its full deployment."

About Strive:

Strive is an authority in workplace wellness, community health, and outreach services. For 14+ years, Strive has supported every industry sector in the private and government segments. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with 200+ employees, Strive manages large and reputable client programs nationwide. https://Strive2Bfit.com/

