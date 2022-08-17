New Book by Ohio Professors: Objective Prosperity -- How Behavioral Economics Can Improve Outcomes for You, Your Business, and Your Nation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why some people are poor and others are prosperous is the theme of a new book, Objective Prosperity (Rothstein Publishing, August 2022), by Professors Roger Blackwell and Roger Bailey. The book was published August 15 by Rothstein Publishing.

Their book explains how behavioral economics contributes to prosperity along with national economic growth, and take a "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" approach to how behavioral economics differs from traditional economics.

Objective Prosperity describes how people with diverse backgrounds, skillsets and ethnicities move from poor to prosperous. It has examples of people not born wealthy achieving success including Dave Thomas, Steve Jobs, and Jeff Bezos.

Is inequality getting better or worse? Examining Thomas Piketty, the authors believe his theories are based on incorrect data leading to policies that may harm rather than help low and middle-income consumers. The authors conclude values inherited from parents are more important than inherited capital illustrated by Walmart's Doug McMillon, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.

Blackwell, the author of 40 previous books, has served on the boards of directors for 14 publicly traded companies, including Applied Industrial Technologies and Abercrombie.

The book is endorsed by business leaders, including:

"What factors influence the chances for individual success and national prosperity? The authors cite the thoughts of many profound thinkers on how to live a rewarding life."

-Philip Kotler, Distinguished Professor of International Marketing, emeritus, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

"This book is a must read for any entrepreneur."

-Rhett C. Ricart, 2020 Chairman National Automobile Dealers Association

About the Authors

Roger Blackwell, Ph.D., retired as professor at The Ohio State University, and is co-author of Consumer Behavior, a textbook translated into multiple languages. Roger Bailey, Clinical Assistant Professor at Ohio State, received a Ph.D. in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

Publication Information

Objective Prosperity: How Behavioral Economics Can Improve Outcomes for You, Your Business, and Your Nation by Roger Blackwell and Roger Bailey

Rothstein Publishing

270 pages

ISBN print: 978-1-044480-77-6 EPUB: 978-1-044480-78-3

$31.99 (Paperback); $28.99 (Kindle)

Publication date: August 15, 2022

