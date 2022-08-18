Solidatus and BNY Mellon to Deliver a Session at Gartner® Data and Analytics Summit, US

Session to address rapid growth in data industry and role of Solidatus in BNY Mellon transformation





'How data blueprints deliver sustainable business value – with Solidatus & BNY Mellon' is scheduled for 22 August in Orlando, Florida , at 6:15 pm EDT





News follows recent appointment of Philip Dutton as Solidatus' CEO and establishment of North American HQ to satisfy 2x sales growth in the past 12 months

LONDON and HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidatus, a leading data management technology firm, announced that CEO and Co-Founder Philip Dutton will be co-presenting a session with Eric Hirschhorn, Chief Data Officer at Bank of New York Mellon, at Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will highlight how the Solidatus solution is transforming data management at the world's largest custodian bank, which manages $43 trillion of client assets.

Philip Dutton and Eric Hirschhorn scheduled to speak at Gartner Data and Analytics Summit on 22 August at 6:15 pm EDT .

"We think this conference is a great opportunity to expand on what is meant by 'data blueprints'. It's an important concept that underpins what Solidatus brings to its users," said Dutton. "I'm delighted to be joined by a visionary from a globally significant bank who'll be able to show how our theory has become his reality. I'll discuss the conceptual 'what you can do'; Eric will be showing 'what we – or they – are doing'."

"Data is key to everything we do at BNY Mellon. Ensuring we have proper data governance is essential to how we operate. Solidatus is helping us extend and integrate the metadata repositories we use to maintain our market leading data complex. I am looking forward to discussing the challenges in our industry around this space and how Solidatus is helping BNY Mellon drive better data outcomes," said Hirschhorn.

Solidatus' growing global footprint led to opening the company's new US headquarters in Houston, Texas, to expedite Solidatus' ambitious expansion plans in North America. Launched in London in 2017, the firm's initial focus was on helping make data easier to work with for businesses in the UK/EMEA. Since then, the company has become entrenched in four of the top 10 Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs). Dutton was appointed CEO earlier this month, having been Co-CEO since Solidatus' inception.

Dutton and Hirschhorn are scheduled to speak at Gartner Data and Analytics Summit on 22 August at 6:15 pm EDT during 'How data blueprints deliver sustainable business value – with Solidatus & BNY Mellon'. For further information, those in attendance at the summit can visit Solidatus at booth 217, where Dutton and his team can field your questions.

Website www.solidatus.com ∙ LinkedIn ∙ Twitter @Solidatus_com

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides insights for data and analytics leaders to enable a data-and-analytics-centric culture within their organizations by tying strategy to business outcomes and promoting the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), while creating a resilient culture that accelerates change and where data literacy, digital trust, governance and data-driven critical thinking are pervasive.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Solidatus

Solidatus is an innovative data management solution that empowers organizations to connect and visualize their data relationships, simplifying how they identify, access and understand them. With a sustainable data foundation in place, data-rich enterprises can meet regulatory requirements, drive digital transformation, capture business insights and make better, less risky and more informed data-driven decisions. Solidatus' powerful metadata management technology is seen as a critical development in data management software – one that matches the complex needs of modern business. Launched in 2017, Solidatus is the chosen data management tool for both the regulators and the regulated. Its clients and investors include top-tier global financial services brands such as Citi and HSBC, healthcare and retail organizations as well as government institutions. Solidatus has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit www.solidatus.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Solidatus