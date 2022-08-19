DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL NAMES CRESTONE CAPITAL'S EMILY MEARS A 2022 OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN BUSINESS

Honorees judged on their innovation, entrepreneurship, professional accomplishments and community leadership.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital LLC, a multi-family office wealth management firm that provides services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced that shareholder and executive director Emily Mears has been selected for an annual award that honors high-achieving female leaders in the community.

Emily Mears named a Denver Business Journal 2022 Outstanding Woman in Business (PRNewswire)

Mears is one of 33 winners included in the Denver Business Journal's 2022 Outstanding Women in Business program, highlighting the Denver metro area's top women executives, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and influencers. Mears and the other winners were appraised by an editorial panel based on leadership within their organization and industry, career accomplishments and community involvement.

"It's a wonderful testament to Emily's leadership at Crestone and within our broader community to have her receive this well-deserved and prestigious honor as a 2022 Outstanding Women in Business. In addition to her proven talents exhibited at Crestone over the past decade, Emily has been a leader in the community through her advocacy and support of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Colorado and through her work with the Community Foundation Boulder County," said Eric Kramer, managing partner, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Crestone, an independent, 100% employee-owned firm that manages more than $3.0 billion in assets.

Emily is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Community Foundation Boulder County (CFBC) and co-chairs its investment committee. Over the past few years, she has actively recruited rising leaders in the financial community to join the investment committee and continue to modernize and streamline the operations of the organization alongside the CFBC team. In part with her work on the CFBC Investment Committee, Emily helped to expand the socially responsible investment offerings at CFBC through the first locally focused impact investment mandate to invest municipal bonds in Colorado and beyond that are funding projects that align with the foundation's core values.

"It is Emily's dedication and leadership that makes our community a stronger, more vibrant place to work, live and play," continued Kramer. "She brings a deep knowledge and expertise to the wealth management industry, and we are proud to have her as part of our team."

Please visit CrestoneCapital.com for selection criteria and important disclosures.

About Crestone Capital LLC

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee owned, with 63 employees and offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

Media Contact: Patience Peterson

Crestone Capital

303-442-4447

ppeterson@crestonecapital.com

Crestone log0 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crestone Capital