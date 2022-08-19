Visual Comfort & Co. Appoints Shane Judd as President of Direct Division, Circa Lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co., the premier resource for signature designer lighting since 1987, announced the appointment of Shane Judd to the Executive Leadership team as President, of Visual Comfort's Direct Division – Circa Lighting. In this role, Shane will provide strategic leadership and overall direction for the Direct business, reporting directly to Visual Comfort founder and CEO Andy Singer. Andy states "It's an exciting time for our Direct business, as we continue to build out our footprint, develop new capabilities to better service our customers, while staying true to the vision and mission at Visual Comfort & Co. As we continue to accelerate our growth, we will need to invest further in adding key strategic talent and capabilities while growing and developing the talent within our organization. "

Circa Lighting founder Gale Singer will continue to play an important advisory role and channel her passions into making sure we deliver an exceptional customer experience at every touch point. She will also ensure that our culture and core brand values are front and center as we continue to deliver great designs, products and services to our customers. Andy Singer "is excited about the unlimited potential of the business and greatly values what Gale and team have built, creating a great foundation and strong momentum."

Prior to joining Visual Comfort & Co, Shane spent 24 years serving in a variety of roles at Kohler Company, a family-led global leader in kitchen and bath products. During his tenure Shane successfully launched Kohler's eCommerce and Direct-to-Consumer businesses across digital and store channels. Shane is a passionate leader and developer of talent and believes strongly in the importance of engagement and a thriving culture. He will be a great leader both for our Direct business and a contributor to our overall company strategy.

Over the coming months, Circa Lighting and Visual Comfort will unify under the Visual Comfort & Co brand. Circa Lighting showrooms will transition to Visual Comfort Lighting Studios. By early 2023, the two brands will have one website, visualcomfort.com. This website will service both their direct to consumer and trade business as well as B2B customers.

Andy and Gale are excited by this opportunity and believe "Shane's leadership and experience with digital and direct, managed across a complex set of go-to-market channels, will help accelerate Visual Comfort & Co's digital transformation, brand alignment strategy and direct selling capabilities alongside our longstanding, important B2B business."

For press inquiries, please contact:

Sabrina Hames, sabrina@blitzerandcompany.com

About Visual Comfort & Co.

Visual Comfort & Co. is the premier resource for signature designer lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans. We partner with the most influential names in design and are proud to offer the industry's widest range of incomparable lighting choices of extraordinary quality at a remarkable value.

About Circa Lighting

Circa Lighting is the premier reseller of Visual Comfort & Co family of brands. Our comprehensive assortment of decorative and architectural lighting allows us to light your entire space regardless of category, style or price. We remain committed to beautiful design and, above all, a brilliant customer experience.

View original content:

SOURCE Circa Lighting