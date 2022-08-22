FAB CBD Honored in Inc. 5000 Ranking

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a careful selection process between thousands of outstanding applicants, Inc. chose FAB CBD to place 1718 in their ranking of the 5000 fastest growing private companies of 2022.

FAB CBD ranks with impressive numbers on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies for 2022.

Here is where we landed on each list:

6 in Milwaukee

17 in Wisconsin

24 in Midwest

127 in Consumer Packaged Goods

1718 in "Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America"

Obtaining a spot on this coveted list of hard working entrepreneurs is considered a major achievement in the business world. While any business is able to apply for consideration, not all businesses will make the list.

The application process is lengthy, detailed and consists of the main application, three years of tax returns, and financials that have been signed by a CPA. Once the application is reviewed, the team at Inc. will decide if that business makes the cut for that year's Inc. 5000 ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America.

Some famous alumni from past lists include Grubhub, SkullCandy, and Kind Snacks. And now, FAB CBD also has the distinction and honor of being identified as a company that thrives in the face of adverse economic conditions. In fact, FAB CBD has had a 360% total three-year growth.

What Criteria Makes Businesses Eligible to Apply for the List?

When ranking the top 5000 privately-held businesses across America, Inc. takes a serious look at their overall three-year revenue growth rates and other metrics:

High Praise for FAB CBD

Measurable revenue by March 31, 2017 and have grossed at least $100,000 in revenue that year

Minimum revenue threshold of $2 million in 2020

Privately held business that's located in the United States and is independently owned

FAB CBD, whose founder's email tagline is, "Hyper focused on making an impact," is a customer-centered CBD brand that employs science and innovation to create pure and potent products that consumers love.

The FAB CBD product line to date includes CBD oils, topical cream and salve, gummies, complete cannabinoid softgels, and dog treats.

The mission at FAB has always been simple and direct. The brand crafts top quality products while providing caring and thorough customer service, all in seeking to support a new generation of people who live a preventative lifestyle while giving back to the community in a meaningful way.

