Swaggerty's Farm Sends Breakfast Sandwiches and Sausages to Help Feed Flood Relief

Swaggerty's Farm® is helping serve 800+ Breakfast Sandwiches at Save A Lot locations in Eastern Kentucky and Supporting Operation BBQ Relief with over 5000 lbs of Sausages

KODAK, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaggerty's Farm delivers breakfast sandwiches to help feed first responders and community members in an effort to support Kentucky flood relief. Over 400 breakfast sandwiches were served at Save A Lot locations in Hazard, Kentucky August 16th and 18th. With an additional 400 breakfast sandwiches to be served at Save A Lot locations in Hindman and Jackson, Kentucky week of August 22, 2022.

Operation BBQ Relief prepares 5000 lbs of Swaggerty’s Farm Sausages and Save A Lot locations offer breakfast sandwiches for communities impacted by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Swaggerty's Farm supported Operation BBQ Relief, by supplying them with over 5000 lbs of Italian Sausage and Bratwurst. Operation BBQ Relief is an organization that provides hot meals and comfort to those affected by natural disasters. They have served over 9 million meals throughout the US and internationally following natural disasters and COVID-19. OBR has served over 80k meals in Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts and works with The American Red Cross to help deliver and serve meals in disaster areas.

Swaggerty's Farm is a 92-year-old sausage company founded in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. "This disaster hits close to home for us, and we hope by providing some meals, we can offer a glimpse of solace in a stressful time," states Chief Operating Officer Jon Amidei. "Food can be so comforting, and we are grateful to all our hardworking partners who help make these relief efforts possible."

To find out more about Swaggerty's Farm visit www.swaggertys.com . To learn more about Operation BBQ Relief or to donate to Kentucky Flood Relief efforts visit operationbbqrelief.org .

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 12,000 retailers, wholesale distributors and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

