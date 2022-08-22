For the Third Time, TruConnect Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1,692 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 367% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that TruConnect is No. 1,692 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are proud to be recognized by Inc. for our continued growth and be named for the third consecutive year to the Inc. 5000 list," stated Doug Lodder, president of TruConnect. "This achievement is driven by the tremendous efforts of our team to help close the digital divide for all Americans and our commitment to provide customers with the devices and services they need to get connected and stay connected."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

TruConnect has been on the front lines of digital equity since the inception of the Lifeline program, a discounted phone service for qualifying low-income consumers. As a mission-driven company, it has been solely focused on building solutions designed for its customers most in need. In the last year and half alone, it has equipped more than 1.5 million Americans with free smartphones and service. Today, it delivers an end-to-end connectivity solution comprising of a device and wireless connectivity, and also provides service through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data, and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, computers and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have otherwise been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

