Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cisco Board of Directors declares quarterly cash dividend

$0.38 per common share to be paid on October 26, 2022 , to all stockholders of record as of October 5, 2022

Previous dividend of $0.38 per common share paid on July 27, 2022

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on October 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2022.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on July 27, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

